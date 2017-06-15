Tesla Model Y Electric Crossover Rendered Based on Teaser Image

Tesla
knows dead times aren't any good to the company, so while the Model 3 hype is dying down a little in preparation for the official launch, it decided to drop the first teaser image
of its upcoming electric crossover, the Model Y.
It's not much of an image, to be honest, with only the top part of a darkened silhouette barely distinguishable, but it proved enough to spark plenty of controversies. The most important of them was linked to the white stripe on the roof, which some people thought it was a hint for the Model Y keeping the Falcon Wing doors of the larger X.
Elon Musk said a while ago that even though they gave the vehicle the kind of character you normally get in supercars while offering practical advantages at the same time, they were also a big pain in the butt to design and build. They were responsible for the delays in the production of the Model X
and he all but confirmed next models would not feature them.
However, you can't kill people's wishes so easily, so despite his stance, some are still hoping they will somehow make it on the new crossover. Just like some people still hope the Model 3 would get a head-up display, even though Musk said it wouldn't. In their defense, if I were a reservation holder I'd be pretty worried about that myself.
But back to the Model Y and the little we know about it, there is a slight chance the Semi unveiling this September will change that. During the question session at the shareholders' meeting, Musk hinted
there might be more information on the Model Y coming during the event dedicated to the launch of the first electric truck.
Until then, though, visual and virtual artist Jan Peisert (of Peisert Design) took that Model Y picture that seemed to reveal close to nothing about the car, worked his Photoshop magic, and came up with a plausible look for the new mini-SUV
.
He used a bit of Model 3 elements to fill in the gaps, added a pair of side mirrors, put Matthew McConaughey's behind the wheel then plastered his own face over the actor's, and came up with a car that doesn't look particularly good, but with a few touches on the headlights and the front bumper, it's probably pretty close. Unless Musk has other ideas and, just like he did away with the instrument cluster, will remove some other previously believed vital parts, only this time on the outside.