Tesla Model Y Drag Races Porsche Macan and BMW X3 in Electric vs Gas vs Diesel Showdown

Priced at £55,990 in the United Kingdom where carwow is based, the Model Y has many things going for it. Main specifications include 331 miles (533 kilometers) of WLTP driving range, a top speed of 135 miles per hour (217 kilometers per hour), and 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.8 seconds.
Challenged to a quarter-mile drag race by a gas-engined Porsche Macan GTS and a diesel-engined BMW X4 M40d xDrive, the Model Y crosses the line in second place with 13.2 seconds under its belt. After purchasing the acceleration boost option, the Tesla improved to 12.8 seconds.
The Macan GTS finished in the same tenth of a second, but ultimately crossed the finish line second. As for the X3 M40d xDrive, carwow extracted 13.9 seconds from the most frugal of the combustion-engined SUVs. The roll race concludes predictably as well, with the Model Y in first place. The emergency braking test sees the Porsche outbreak both competitors.
Coincidentally, the Bavarian utility vehicle is the heaviest of the bunch at 2,005 kilograms (44,20 pounds). It’s also the torquiest at 700 Nm (516 pound-feet), and the least powerful at 340 ponies. The Model Y slots bang in the middle in terms of curb weight, but it’s not as potent as the GTS.
Speaking of which, the Porker is the most expensive car fielded in the featured clip. The range-topping variant in the Macan lineup is gifted with a 2.9-liter V6 featuring two boosty snails while the Bimmer features a slightly larger straight-six diesel with a twin-turbo arrangement as well.
The Model Y comes with a dual-motor setup completely as standard, which is good for 434 ponies and 494 Nm (670 pound-feet) in European spec. The question is, which one floats your boat? Which of these very different animals would you take home and why did you pick it over the others?
