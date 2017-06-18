Tesla Model X Self-Presenting Door Presents Itself to a Moving Streetcar

The Model X has a lot of cool features - one of which being its ability to win a drag race against a sports car while towing a trailer with an identical sports car to the one on the adjacent lane on top of it - but for most people, it's the doors that stand out.

Hopefully, the auto-presenting doors function can be switched off, and if it can, after seeing this incident, more people will do it. That's because hitting something like a bus or a streetcar - or even a car - is one thing, but having a door open in front of a cyclist can lead to much more serious consequences. Having your ego satisfied by people seeing your car do something cool sure isn't worth the risk, don't you agree? Particularly the two rear Falcon Wing doors. As we all know, they've been a pain in Elon Musk's butt, delaying the launch of the vehicle due to suppliers issues and raising a lot of problems after the first SUVs had reached their owners. Yet they're also the ones responsible for bestowing a certain character to the Model X, which would have otherwise looked like a bloated Model S But while their rear counterparts take all the glory, the front doors have a few tricks up their sleeves as well. They too have electric power and can open on their own, even though they do use a pair of regular, non-spectacular hinges.The problem with this feature is that while the vehicle is pretty smart for a car, it's still not exactly intelligent in all aspects, so the doors might open when they actually have no business doing so. That's precisely what happened to this Model X owner from Norway as he went to take something from the trunk.Due to the tight streets of European cities, as the driver's door opened, it did so right in the path of a passing streetcar, making the impact imminent. The public transit vehicle only sustained minor damage (it looks like there's just a big scratch), but the Tesla 's door has seen better days.Hopefully, the auto-presenting doors function can be switched off, and if it can, after seeing this incident, more people will do it. That's because hitting something like a bus or a streetcar - or even a car - is one thing, but having a door open in front of a cyclist can lead to much more serious consequences. Having your ego satisfied by people seeing your car do something cool sure isn't worth the risk, don't you agree?