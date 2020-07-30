Tesla Model X Light Show Has Nothing on Xpeng P7's Despite Lack of Falcon Doors

If you have a friend that owns a Tesla Model X, you've probably witnessed the silly Easter Egg that Elon Musk introduced back in December 2016. Actually, you've probably seen it if you have a friend of a friend of a friend who owns a Model X because these people are very eager to share the experience with everybody.
Just in case you haven't seen it, here's a quick rundown. It features the "Wizards in Winter" song performed by the Trans Siberian Orchestra, which just happens to have an official music video showing a house decorated for Christmas whose lights do a little dance based on the tune's rhythm. The same idea is carried over for the Tesla, except the SUV takes the place of the house. It's nothing too fancy - at least not until the falcon wing doors get involved - but it was the first.
Now, the Chinese Xpeng P7 sedan has picked up the gauntlet and produced a light show of its own. This car seems destined for great things with decent performance, good maximum range, and a great-looking design. Now, you can add what is arguably the best light show in the industry to the list.
The representation comes courtesy of Bjorn Nyland, the famous EV enthusiast from Norway who had the chance to test the car recently as the Chinese company considers making a push for Europe. You can check his channel if you're interested in such boring stuff as range, performance, or how many banana boxes you can fit in the trunk - we're here to talk light shows.
The Xpeng P7 has a definite advantage over the Model X, and that's the full-width light bar it has upfront. The fully customizable LED lights are normally used as DRLs and for the dynamic indicators that seem to become the norm these days, but in this case, they function similarly to the colored LEDs on a boombox.
It's also fitting that Bjorn is the one to show us the representation since the music used by the Chinese company is Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto, a famous piece from Norway's most famous composer. Of course, it's a modified electronic version, but it's still easily recognizable. And just as cheesy as the entire show. Enjoy.
