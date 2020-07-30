Tesla Model X Light Show Has Nothing on Xpeng P7's Despite Lack of Falcon Doors

More on this:

1 10-Second SUV - Tesla Model X Makes Short Work of Ford Mustang in Record Run

2 New Tesla Model S and X Are Coming with Three Motors and Updated Battery Pack

3 Model X on Summon Hits Stop Sign in Empty Lot as Musk Talks Level 5 Autonomy

4 Tesla Model X vs. Audi e-tron Drag Race Is Much Closer Than Expected

5 Electric SUV with Swiveling Selfie Camera Gets $400 Million Investment