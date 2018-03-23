autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Tesla Model X Is the Little Engine That Could (Tow 250K Pounds of Minecarts)

23 Mar 2018, 11:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You have to feel for Elon Musk these days: it sure can't be easy to keep all three of his companies - the Boring Company, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. - under the spotlight at all times, no matter how good one's Twitter skills are.
4 photos
Tesla Model XTesla Model XTesla Model X
Last month, it was all about SpaceX and the launch of the Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket in operation and also the only one with reusable boosters. Or was it? Think about it: what was the rocket's payload? That's right, it was a Tesla Roadster, Musk's very own, becoming the first production car to reach outer space.

You see, the key to managing multiple businesses is to bring them together as often as possible, and that's what Musk did right there. We're sure he would have just as well sent a Boring Company-branded tunnel digger to Mars, were it not for a few inconveniences. Besides, he had the flamethrowers ready anyway.

Now, though, it's time for Tesla and the Boring Company to come together and show up in a joint publicity stunt. But what could that be? Burn a Tesla to a crisp using the Boring Company's flamethrower? Not exactly the message you'd want to send.

How about having the electric SUV drag a 250,000 lbs (over 113,000 metric tons) suite of mining rail cars filled presumably with dirt out of a Boring Company tunnel? That should be enough to capture the attention of everybody while also minding the image of both companies involved.

In fact, the stunt isn't all that impressive. There's a reason heavy payloads are ferried over land using railroads, and that's because the metal-on-metal combination of the wheels and tracks offers the lowest rolling resistance possible this side of a maglev train. In other words, once the initial inertia has been beaten, keeping the train moving becomes rather easy. You know, as easy as moving 250,000 lbs can ever be.
Tesla Model X Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors boring company towing electric SUV Elon Musk
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 