Tesla Model X Crash Test Videos Are in, and It Seems as Safe as Advertised

 
13 Jun 2017, 8:18 UTC ·
by
The Model S has the best safety rating of any car tested by NHTSA and, over the past years, it has proven the score to be pretty accurate by making sure its occupants emerged unharmed from horrible-looking crashes in the real world.
Ever since it was first introduced in late 2015, the Model X SUV was touted to be even safer by its makers. Tesla even claimed that the company's internal crash tests failed to flip the car over, prompting the myth that you can't make a Model X show its belly to the sun without the use of a crane or something.

Despite nearing the end of its second year of existence, the Model X has not been tested yet by the government's dedicated agency, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Institute. But Musk's position on the issue was clear: the result of the test is definitely not one of the things that keep him up at night. You know, while he's working on something, because he never sleeps.

Now, three videos of the Model X crash test have emerged, and they seem to support his relaxed attitude. The electric SUV went through the standard frontal, side, and pole collision tests, and appears to have done superbly.

The results are all the more impressive considering the Model X is a very heavy beast, and while the higher inertia that generates might be helpful when crashing into a lighter vehicle, it becomes a liability when coming up against a wall. Even so, the passenger cell remained intact with the front of the vehicle taking all the damage.

Not having an engine under the hood means the entire front end is a massive crumple zone soaking in the shock and making sure those inside feel as little of it as possible. For the side impact, though, the big question mark were the Falcon Wing doors and the way they alter the car's structural rigidity.

The crash test provided the answer: in no way whatsoever. The Model X fared well through both the side impact and the pole test, and while opening them manually might be a bit of a hassle, at least it looks like you'll be in a condition to attempt it.

Tesla is confident the Model X will get a five-star rating, and it also believes it will score highest in its segment regarding the probability of a serious injury in a high-speed accident (high score, low probability). The NHTSA is expected to release its findings soon, and then we'll see if Tesla's very high opinion of its SUV holds out.



