Tesla Model S/X Cars With Hardware 4 Come With an HD Radar Unit, Unlike the HW4 Model Y

In February, Tesla started shipping the refreshed Model S and Model X with the Hardware 4 Autopilot computer and sensor suite, which, surprisingly, includes a radar unit. Although the new HD radar is not yet used, a recent Tesla Model X owner confirmed the unit is physically present on its car. This cannot be said of the Model Y units shipped with HW4 sensors.
Tesla's dance with hardware changes leaves many people confused. When it removed the radar units from its cars in 2021, Tesla claimed that Autopilot cameras would do a better job. But earlier this year, Tesla launched Hardware 4 Autopilot computer and sensor suite, and, lo and behold, it included a radar unit. An HD radar, no less, leaving owners with HW3 vehicles scratching their heads about Tesla Vision. Despite that, Tesla service centers have been confirmed to disable radar units on the 2021-2022 Model S sedans, saying that it's not necessary anymore.
Similarly, the HD radar shipped with the refreshed Model S and Model X is still non-functional. It doesn't even show as present in the Service Mode screen, as confirmed by the owner of a May 2023 Model X build. This has made many believe that no such radar sensor is installed, even in the models that were supposed to have it. Still, the same owner of the HW4 Model X was curious enough to take off the front bumper and see for himself. He confirmed that the HD radar unit is indeed installed and connected, even though it's not utilized.
Based on the pictures shared on Twitter, the radar sensor appears similar to the one in the FCC documentation exposed in February. Although the label is different, the model number is identical, suggesting it's the same Phoenix unit. The radar unit is installed between the passenger headlight and the frunk latch and sports a heatsink. Still, it isn't used by Autopilot yet, and the FSD Beta is unavailable for recent cars with Hardware 4, as owners have complained since March.
While having a radar unit and being unable to use it is undoubtedly frustrating for Model S/X owners, it's a different story for Model Y owners. As we've reported earlier, Tesla started shipping the crossovers from the Fremont factory with Hardware 4, although it's still unclear what this means. Tesla has a history of mixing parts based on availability. If you take delivery of Model Y in the following weeks, chances are it will ship with the new HW4 Autopilot computer and upgraded cameras in any combination. One thing is clear, though: they will not have a Phoenix radar.
Based on Teslascope sources, Tesla will not fit a radar unit in the Model Y even when shipping with Hardware 4, at least for now. The EV maker may wait for Project Juniper to offer the complete tech package on the refreshed model. If that's the case, the Project Highland Model 3 may also feature a radar sensor. We should see soon enough, as the updated models will get into the hands of the first curious customers.
Similarly, the HD radar shipped with the refreshed Model S and Model X is still non-functional. It doesn't even show as present in the Service Mode screen, as confirmed by the owner of a May 2023 Model X build. This has made many believe that no such radar sensor is installed, even in the models that were supposed to have it. Still, the same owner of the HW4 Model X was curious enough to take off the front bumper and see for himself. He confirmed that the HD radar unit is indeed installed and connected, even though it's not utilized.
Based on the pictures shared on Twitter, the radar sensor appears similar to the one in the FCC documentation exposed in February. Although the label is different, the model number is identical, suggesting it's the same Phoenix unit. The radar unit is installed between the passenger headlight and the frunk latch and sports a heatsink. Still, it isn't used by Autopilot yet, and the FSD Beta is unavailable for recent cars with Hardware 4, as owners have complained since March.
While having a radar unit and being unable to use it is undoubtedly frustrating for Model S/X owners, it's a different story for Model Y owners. As we've reported earlier, Tesla started shipping the crossovers from the Fremont factory with Hardware 4, although it's still unclear what this means. Tesla has a history of mixing parts based on availability. If you take delivery of Model Y in the following weeks, chances are it will ship with the new HW4 Autopilot computer and upgraded cameras in any combination. One thing is clear, though: they will not have a Phoenix radar.
Based on Teslascope sources, Tesla will not fit a radar unit in the Model Y even when shipping with Hardware 4, at least for now. The EV maker may wait for Project Juniper to offer the complete tech package on the refreshed model. If that's the case, the Project Highland Model 3 may also feature a radar sensor. We should see soon enough, as the updated models will get into the hands of the first curious customers.
@DirtyTesLa Confirmed radar + heater is present on MX w/ HW4 - May ‘23 build. https://t.co/rgnyRa0MFR pic.twitter.com/DVnv8F4KuX— Shaun (@sw_ev) May 31, 2023
For anyone who needed to see a label to confirm it’s a radar module in the HW4 cars, here you go.@DirtyTesLa @WholeMarsBlog pic.twitter.com/wy3iuYceN1— Shaun (@sw_ev) May 31, 2023