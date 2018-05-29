Tesla Model S RemetzCar Shooting Brake Ready for the Road

Deciding to have a Tesla modified beyond recognition is not as easy as it sounds. Chopping a car’s body to pieces and then assembling them into a different looking one is no easy task. Some experts have to be involved.

Luckily, there are some garages that handle such conversions. One such shop is Amsterdam-based RemetzCar. These guys specialize in “stretching luxury cars into limousines,” and a while back have been responsible for the creation of the Tesla Model S Hearse.This time they decided, pushed by a Model S owner, to test their skills in converting such a car into a wagon. Or, if you prefer the fancy name for it, into a shooting brake.We’ve seen such conversions before, some more successful than others. This one, however, seems to have been done properly, meaning by us of Cad/Cam engineering software, 3D molds, scanners and such.The building process started last year and what resulted is the Tesla Model S RemetzCar Shooting Brake, a car custom built for a shooting brake fanatic, as Remetz calls the guy who commissioned it.No modifications have been made to the car’s electric powertrain, but the body of the car has been extended with the addition of aluminum body panels, a new c-pillar, a modified and extended roofline and modified windows. Some interior tweaks have been made as well.“Design is the most important reason for purchase globally – regardless of the purchase price, gender or age of the buyer,” said the designer of the car, Niels van Roij.“The aesthetics of this conversion have been developed thoroughly by producing 3 design propositions, within which 16 different design themes were generated. Our research focused on benchmarking high-end performance station cars, one-off vehicles, and market trends.”If this version of the S is to your liking, then you should know there are plans for a production run of 20 units .which would be sold for yet undisclosed prices.