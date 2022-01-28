Tesla Model S Presents Most Defects Among EVs In TUV Inspection After 3 Years

In Europe, cars have to pass regular inspections to keep running on public roads. TÜV is the largest inspection company in Germany, so much so that it became almost a synonym for these checks. Every year, TÜV releases a report about the inspections. The most recent one was the first with enough EVs to evaluate: four of them. Two were above the industry average of disapproval rate for defects, and two were above. The Tesla Model S was the worst one.