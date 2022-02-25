Tesla Model S Plaid Motor and Inverter Teardown Happens, Sandy Likes What He Sees

Munro and Associates have continued their teardown of the Tesla Model S Plaid they acquired with this goal. This time, the motors, and their inverters were in line to be opened and analyzed, and everyone was impressed with a few key features that were designed into these units.
First, the inverters have their circuit boards designed in a way that allows future modifications, as well as backward and forwards compatibility. The two ingenious parts of this design have made Sandy Munro excited, as he underlined the advantages of opting for this instead of getting a custom solution each time.
Second, it appears that Tesla has implemented further fail-safes within its electric motors, which now have a pyrotechnic cap that will disconnect the motor from power by cutting the connection on their newly designed busbars. The ingenious solution allows for greater protection of the circuit board and motor if something goes wrong with their electrical supply.
Third, as you can observe with each teardown of the Tesla Model S Plaid, there are many parts of the vehicle that were improved when compared to their first versions. While some elements are more advanced in the Model Y and Model 3, such as the layout of the doors, the motors, and inverters on all Tesla vehicles seem to be improved at a steady pace across the board.
There are always things that can be improved, and no automaker has perfect designs, but that is where companies like Sandy's come in, and they provide support for the improvement of various key areas. Legacy automakers are better than Tesla Motors in some aspects, by the American make does have a few advantages to its name.
At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is providing a quality product that will make its owner or user happy, and that sounds easier to do than it is, as it has been proven time after time.
