autoevolution
 

Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Performante in Street Fight

17 Apr 2018, 15:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Now that enough owners of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante have received their cars, we can talk about the street presence of the animal. Of course, this involves street racing and the latest adventure of the sort sees the Raging Bull duking it out with a modern drag racer's nightmare, namely the Tesla Model S P100D.
4 photos
Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan PerformanteTesla Model S P100D Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan PerformanteTesla Model S P100D Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Performante
This is no Nurburgring quest (the Huracan Performante used to hold the production car record with a 6:52 lap time, remember?). Straight line assets are all that matter in this battle, but we can talk about a fair fight. Allow us to elaborate.

You see, the V10 monster engaged in this adventure was brand new, so while its owner did go for a rather rough break-in procedure, he steered clear of using the Launch Control.

As such, the aficionado behind the wheel of the Ludicrous Plus machine did the same. Nevertheless, the two duked it out on two separate occasions, so both a standing and a rolling start were used.

The soundtrack of the video is nothing short of artistic, with the electric silence of the Palo Alto sedan making room for the decibel assault delivered by the Sant'Agata Bolognese coupe.

So if anybody needed a reminder of why naturally aspirated engines deserve to be loved, this battle can easily serve as one.

Now, there might be some of you who were left wondering what would happen if the two velocity beasts made use of their LC features. Well, you will receive your answer, as the two drivers have pledged to return once the mileage of the Lambo goes beyond the microscopic league.

Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the Spyder incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which made its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show last month, has also landed in the real world. In fact, here's an example of the topless screamer that was spotted stunning traffic over in Germany.

lamborghini huracan performante Tesla Model S P100D Lamborghini Tesla Model S
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes Digital Light First Look SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Latest car models:
BUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactKIA Kia (US)KIA Kia (US) CompactCADILLAC CT6 V-SportCADILLAC CT6 V-Sport LuxuryHONDA InsightHONDA Insight CompactAll car models  
 
 