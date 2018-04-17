Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Performante in Street Fight

Now that enough owners of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante have received their cars, we can talk about the street presence of the animal. Of course, this involves street racing and the latest adventure of the sort sees the Raging Bull duking it out with a modern drag racer's nightmare, namely the Tesla Model S P100D.

4 photos



You see, the V10 monster engaged in this adventure was brand new, so while its owner did go for a rather rough break-in procedure, he steered clear of using the Launch Control.



As such, the aficionado behind the wheel of the Ludicrous Plus machine did the same. Nevertheless, the two duked it out on two separate occasions, so both a standing and a rolling start were used.



The soundtrack of the video is nothing short of artistic, with the electric silence of the



So if anybody needed a reminder of why naturally aspirated engines deserve to be loved, this battle can easily serve as one.



Now, there might be some of you who were left wondering what would happen if the two velocity beasts made use of their LC features. Well, you will receive your answer, as the two drivers have pledged to return once the mileage of the Lambo goes beyond the microscopic league.



Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the Spyder incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which made its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show last month, has also landed in the real world. In fact, here's an



This is no Nurburgring quest (the Huracan Performante used to hold the production car record with a 6:52 lap time, remember?). Straight line assets are all that matter in this battle, but we can talk about a fair fight. Allow us to elaborate.You see, the V10 monster engaged in this adventure was brand new, so while its owner did go for a rather rough break-in procedure, he steered clear of using the Launch Control.As such, the aficionado behind the wheel of the Ludicrous Plus machine did the same. Nevertheless, the two duked it out on two separate occasions, so both a standing and a rolling start were used.The soundtrack of the video is nothing short of artistic, with the electric silence of the Palo Alto sedan making room for the decibel assault delivered by the Sant'Agata Bolognese coupe.So if anybody needed a reminder of why naturally aspirated engines deserve to be loved, this battle can easily serve as one.Now, there might be some of you who were left wondering what would happen if the two velocity beasts made use of their LC features. Well, you will receive your answer, as the two drivers have pledged to return once the mileage of the Lambo goes beyond the microscopic league.Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the Spyder incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which made its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show last month, has also landed in the real world. In fact, here's an example of the topless screamer that was spotted stunning traffic over in Germany.