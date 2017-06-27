autoevolution

Tesla Model S Has a Case of Sudden Gas Pedal Separation

As you know, Tesla relies heavily - actually, make that 'exclusively' - on word of mouth for promoting its vehicles, and what better way to convince someone of the EV's virtues than showing off its outstanding acceleration?
All Teslas can offer fierce off-the-line sprints, but none do it quite as well as the dual-motor versions. Of course, you have the Performance ones as well, but anything with the all-wheel-drive granted by the two electric motors should be enough to leave all but racing drivers with their mouths wide open.

One happy Tesla owner was just in the process of converting a friend of his to the cult by showing off his Model S 85D. With 503 horsepower, it may not be as swift as the P100D, but it's still the quickest luxury sedan you can buy.

Well, it is, but only when it has a throttle pedal that you can actually push. Tesla Motors Club forum user benjiejr found out what it's like when you don't, and it's safe to assume it severely affected his conversion process.

After easing his friend in by going through the car's features - and the Model S has no shortage of those - it was time to show the man what the car was all about. We're going to pass it over to benjiejr to tell you what happened:

“I turned around and was going to do another launch, but this time without Launch Mode – just stomp on the pedal – like I do most often. When I punched it, the accelerator pedal broke off.”

Benjiejr posted a picture of the pedal as proof, and we can clearly see where the arm snapped off. The owner confirmed that the rod is made out of plastic, but that's not entirely uncommon, nor is it considered to be less durable than other options.

However, it looks as though Teslas make their owners stomp on the pedal more often than other cars, but for the life of me I just can't figure out why (rolling eyes). Benjiejr says that the problem got sorted out the next day, but he still informed the National Highway Transport Safety Administration about the problem so they can keep track of it. If more will turn up, the NHTSA might be forced to launch an investigation that, depending on the result, can even lead to a recall. But we're getting ahead of ourselves now.

Now Tesla did say that it will limit the car's power after a certain number of launches, but we're pretty sure this wasn't how it planned to do it.
