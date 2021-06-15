Tesla Model S Drag Races American Muscle A-Team with Frightening Success

More on this:

1 Tesla Will Supply China-Made Model Y to Europe Due to Giga Grunheide's Delays

2 Watch the Unplugged Tesla Model S Plaid Fly Past Track Porsche at Laguna Seca

3 Tesla Owner Makes Video Diary of His Experience Adapting to Yoke Driving

4 Watch Jay Leno Test the Tesla Model S Plaid’s Acceleration Over the Quarter-Mile

5 Does Tesla Model S Plaid's ICE Really Have the Processing Power of a Sony PS5?