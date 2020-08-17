Tesla Model S and Nissan GT-R Drag Race Is the Battle of the Launch Kings

You have to feel a little sorry for the Nissan GT-R. Before the Tesla Model S came along, it was the Japanese sports car that used to show up at a drag race against a much more expensive and powerful opponent and shred it to bits thanks to its then amazing off the line acceleration.
The thing that Teslas are known for these days - making the most of those first few seconds of a drag race and putting enough distance to make a comeback impossible - used to be GT-R's thing. And the great thing about the Nissan was that it did it with just six cylinders and not that much power, compared to most of the cars it went up again.
Everyone knows what's lurking underneath a Nissan GT-R hood, but we're still going to mention it. That would be a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine with 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of torque - a more than decent amount of oomph, but definitely not the main thing that made GT-Rs so successful.
No, that would be the combined work of its all-wheel-drive system as launch control. Before the Tesla Model S became the drag race monster that it is, there was nothing like watching a GT-R dig its heels into the asphalt and shoot out once the green lights came on. Or the arms dropped. Or the flag was flown. Or the third honk sounded. Or the word "go" was uttered.
All that's been said so far seems to suggest the gas-powered Nissan, as good as it was and still is, has no chance against the Tesla Model S. Well, you'll just have to check out the video to be sure about that, and keep in mind there's also a rolling-start race where Tesla's advantage is nullified a bit. Then again, so is the GT-R's.
(Race starts at 3:10)
