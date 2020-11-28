Tesla Model R34 GT-R Is an Unusual Mix of Supercar Killers

At first glance, the Nissan GT-R and Tesla have nothing in common. But if you think about it, the mix between these two would create a creature so scary that many supercars would never go out at night. That's because both Godzilla and the Model S have shown us you don't need a hand-built Italian motor to go super-fast.
Custom car culture is all about mixing and matching, but never to this point. You need a degree in face-swapping Photoshop art if you want the front and rear ends of the Nissan Skyline to magically appear on the body of a Tesla. To be precise, we are dealing with elements from one of the juicers R34 GT-R models on what's likely a Model S (based on the wheelbase).
The bumper and hood could be from a V-Spec II model, which is always very popular with importers and collectors. The rear also sports the trademark wing bolted into the trunk. Also copying the GT-R, the Tesla body was matched to a set of RAYS wheels.
And what if we could take the best elements from these two cars to make one that more than the sum of its parts? How would it handle, and which components would you take from either one? For us, the rear treat offered by the Tesla Model S is the raw acceleration. Few, if any cars can match the sensation of that instant launch.
But it somewhat fails as a precision yet analog experience, which is where the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R comes in. It's more fun down a twisting mountain road, but its skills are not fully defined. It can also be a drifter, set lap records, or even drag race. The R34 came out in 1999 and by its two predecessor models had already cemented the GT-R as a go-to for tuning. Some might even say it was the best Japanese car of its era.
