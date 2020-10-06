Tesla Model GT-R Is Performance Hatchback Insanity

"Why would anybody place the front end of a Nissan Skyline GT-R on a Tesla Model 3, even as a rendering?" one might rightfully ask. We'll, let's try to answer that.
For starters, this is the work of digital artist Jon Pumfrey, who often delivers this sort of mashup. And, truth be told, this sort of visual exercise is popular on social media nowadays.
Then again, while the Tesla Model 3 and the R34-generation Nissan GT-R have more similarities than it might appear.
For one, both the electric machine and the Japanese sportscar rely on all-wheel drive to deliver their kicks. In fact, the all-paw hardware of Godzilla was revolutionary for the time and while this is a bit of a stretch, we can also say the aspect brings the JDM toy closer to the Palo Alto machine.
Both contraptions deliver impressive performance and can serve as traditional go-fast machine slayers, which, of course, has boosted their reputation.
Perhaps the most interesting similarity between the Model 3 and the GT-R is the driving experience: you need to use these machines in maximum attack mode if you're seeking thrills, since driving them below, say, eight out of ten, will result in a rather clinical experience - among others, this explains why so many GT-R owners tuner their rides, bringing them to into the four-digit output league.
In fact, it looks like this pixel portrait is prepared for the said type of driving, especially since the machine seems to have been gifted with Michelin slicks.
In theory, these two vehicles shouldn't mix all that well, since the Tesla's design language features different styling cues compared to the rather boxy look of the ex-generation Nissan GT-R. However, at least from where we're standing, this melange is pretty stable, from the raw look of the Nissan hood to the way in which the posterior of the Tesla accomodates the wing of the GT-R.
