Tesla Model D Will Be a Dually to Tow and Carry Large Stuff

The Model D project keeps surprising us. After we discovered that it would be a “Tesla” pickup truck with a diesel engine, Rich Benoit and his team now told us that it would also have six wheels instead of the predictable four. The idea is to have as much traction as possible to tow and carry big things, which will make the Model D a dually.
To be honest, that also has to do with the fact that the donor 1980s Chevy Silverado square body was also a dually, and it would make no sense to scrap the rear axle. On the other hand, it will also make the Model D building process a lot harder than it would already be. Benoit’s latest video shows pretty well what we are talking about.
The first step was to put the Model 3 body over the truck chassis to evaluate the changes it would have to receive. From the right beginning, it was clear that these car builders would have to cut the firewall – even if it probably has another name in an electric vehicle, just like we replace gas for accelerator when talking about the pedal that makes the car accelerate.
Cutting that part of the body will be necessary for the chassis to fit underneath the Model 3 body. Without that, the frame would appear. The structural integrity of the truck’s body would be a significant concern if it were not for Josh being involved with the project. As we already mentioned, this guy knows a thing or two about how to build a car and will show that once again in this diesel truck.
In the next video about this transformation, Benoit and his team will see if the engine fits. With the frame, we’d bet it will sit low enough for this Tesla alternative truck to still have a hood despite the fact that it was born like a frunk lid. We’re actually more curious about the bed and if this truck will be a single or double-cab truck. Our money currently is on the latter.
