Tesla Model 3s Drag Camaro ZL1, Challenger Hellcat, Old Muscle and Don't Win All

After seeing a Tesla Model X Plaid battle the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S and obliterate the German performance sports car not once, but twice, it is time for another set of polemic-inducing ICE vs. EV skirmishes. This time around, with “family cars.”
People are gunning for irony against battery-powered vehicles from every angle, but “stock family cars running 11s” should not be counted as derogatory in our order books. After all, even the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat – which has decades of muscle car heritage behind it – will fare just about the same in the hands of regular drivers.
So, can we just all agree to get along and enjoy a new set of quarter-mile brawls, even if one of the opponents is always a zero-emission vehicle and the other is always a muscle car with pedigree (both old and new)? The polemics, as always, should be relegated to the YT channel’s comment section because what we really want is to enjoy the dragstrip action irrespective of “politics.”
Besides, everyone will be satisfied, in the end, as this time around, there is no Plaid in sight, and the EV colors were flown by a series of Tesla Model 3s. The videographer behind the aptly-named Wheels channel on YouTube brings us some EV tales from Thunder Mountain (aka Bandimere Speedway), Colorado, in its latest video (as of April 5th, 2022) embedded below.
The first skirmish (from 0:40) is between a blue Tesla Model 3 and a feisty-looking Burgundy-and-Black Chevy Camaro ZL1, which looked ready for takeoff with its dark and menacing aero pack. Alas, it was the EV that took flight in the end, with an 11.67s pass against a very disappointing 13.07s result posted by its ICE opponent.
No worries, though; revenge is always around the corner – or the next run. As such, from the 1:10 mark, we can see a different blue Tesla Model 3 (notice the aftermarket Rotiforms and roof bars) going out in broad daylight to duke it out with a yellow Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. That was a bad call on its part, as the feisty Mopar swiftly showcased that sometimes muscle cars still rule the dragstrip: an 11.02s versus 11.69s victory settled it.
Then, from the 2:20 mark, it is time for some bonus EV vs. old school features...
So, can we just all agree to get along and enjoy a new set of quarter-mile brawls, even if one of the opponents is always a zero-emission vehicle and the other is always a muscle car with pedigree (both old and new)? The polemics, as always, should be relegated to the YT channel’s comment section because what we really want is to enjoy the dragstrip action irrespective of “politics.”
Besides, everyone will be satisfied, in the end, as this time around, there is no Plaid in sight, and the EV colors were flown by a series of Tesla Model 3s. The videographer behind the aptly-named Wheels channel on YouTube brings us some EV tales from Thunder Mountain (aka Bandimere Speedway), Colorado, in its latest video (as of April 5th, 2022) embedded below.
The first skirmish (from 0:40) is between a blue Tesla Model 3 and a feisty-looking Burgundy-and-Black Chevy Camaro ZL1, which looked ready for takeoff with its dark and menacing aero pack. Alas, it was the EV that took flight in the end, with an 11.67s pass against a very disappointing 13.07s result posted by its ICE opponent.
No worries, though; revenge is always around the corner – or the next run. As such, from the 1:10 mark, we can see a different blue Tesla Model 3 (notice the aftermarket Rotiforms and roof bars) going out in broad daylight to duke it out with a yellow Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. That was a bad call on its part, as the feisty Mopar swiftly showcased that sometimes muscle cars still rule the dragstrip: an 11.02s versus 11.69s victory settled it.
Then, from the 2:20 mark, it is time for some bonus EV vs. old school features...