Tesla Model 3 Spontaneously Catches Fire During Defrost Car Mode, Leaves Owner in Shock

A disgruntled Tesla owner took to Twitter with a video showing the charred interior of his 2022 Model 3 LR. The post mentions a “spontaneous fire behind the rear passenger seat during the ‘Defrost Car’ mode” with few other details to explain the situation.
Cars sometimes burst into flames, this is a fact of life. It doesn’t matter if it’s an electric car or an ICE vehicle, cars do burn every day around the world. That’s unfortunate, of course, but hardly unusual. Even though statistics show ICE vehicles tend to combust a lot more often than electric cars, the latter has a worse reputation in this regard. And if it’s a Tesla, it’s sure to cause a lot of attention.
User @SparrowMarc posted a video on Twitter showing the fire’s aftermath, which he claims started while the car was on Defrost Car mode. As scary as it sounds, the good news is the flames did not engulf the whole car and that the fire was easily extinguished. We don’t know if the car will ever be returned to its original state. Unfortunately, Marc did not offer any further details about what happened or what he intends to do.
Most certainly, he will raise this problem with Tesla’s customer service, which is a lot more than what we can do, considering that Tesla has dissolved its PR department. But his video gathered a lot of unwanted attention from Tesla fans, too, with some of them accusing him he tried to set his car on fire. Of course, other comments were friendlier, with one user pointing out that the location from where the fire originated is where the defroster wires join the glass.
This is not the first time those wires heat up while using the defrost system, but it’s the first time a fire broke out. Either way, there was no recall or service bulletin issued over this kind of problem, at least until now. Regardless if this is an isolated problem or a common issue with the Model 3, Tesla sure owes this guy some answers.
So this happened to my 2022 @Tesla Model 3 LR today… a spontaneous fire behind the rear passenger seat during the ‘Defrost Car’ mode… a little scary, no one was injured… @elonmusk #Tesla #Model3 pic.twitter.com/bW2l82VSCw— Marc (@SparrowMarc) February 25, 2022