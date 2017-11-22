Tesla Model 3 Single-Motor 0-60 MPH Time Is Better Than the Advertised 5.3-Sec

Acceleration is a big thing with Tesla - you just have to realize that the moment a presentation of a semi truck focuses more on the 0-60 mph sprint than on other, perhaps more relevant things, such as payload, for example.

Motor Trend has included the Model 3 in its Car of the Year competition, which means it got a chance to spend a little time with Tesla's latest newcomer. Apart from judging its range, handling, interior quality and so on, the journalists also subjected the single-motor 3 to a 0-60 mph run.It turns out the non-performance version of Tesla 's smaller sedan can reach the milestone speed in just 4.8 seconds, which is a massive 0.5 seconds improvement over the official figure. Motor Trend has been known before to get these faster times in other cars as well, so we'll have to wait until we get a confirmation from another source.Either way, the dual-motor performance version that's coming sometime in the future (it's the most precise we can be given Tesla's attitude toward deadlines) should be closer to three seconds. Considering most Model 3 s sold are over $50,000 and some even go beyond $60,000, the new one might even scrape $80,000. If Tesla sells enough of them, does it really need the Model S anymore?