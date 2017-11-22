autoevolution
 

Tesla Model 3 Single-Motor 0-60 MPH Time Is Better Than the Advertised 5.3-Sec

Acceleration is a big thing with Tesla - you just have to realize that the moment a presentation of a semi truck focuses more on the 0-60 mph sprint than on other, perhaps more relevant things, such as payload, for example.
But we're pretty sure that if other manufacturers had trucks that can reach the target in five seconds, they too would linger on that aspect a little more. But perhaps the funniest thing about that feature of the new Tesla Semi prototype is that it's actually 0.3 seconds quicker than the Model 3 sedan.

Tesla was afraid of the possible cannibalization between its two sedans, so it had to nerf the Model 3 to some extent. At the same time, though, it also had to find that balance between not stepping on the toes of the Model S and offering a vehicle that can smoke its competition from other brands.

It seemed like the company had settled on 5.3 seconds for the 0-60 mph sprint, which is quite some distance away from the 2.3 seconds of the S P100D, but not that far from the 75D, which needs 4.4 seconds. That leaves plenty of wiggle room between the two while also making the 3 quicker than most non-AWD gasoline-powered hot hatches out there.

Motor Trend has included the Model 3 in its Car of the Year competition, which means it got a chance to spend a little time with Tesla's latest newcomer. Apart from judging its range, handling, interior quality and so on, the journalists also subjected the single-motor 3 to a 0-60 mph run.

It turns out the non-performance version of Tesla's smaller sedan can reach the milestone speed in just 4.8 seconds, which is a massive 0.5 seconds improvement over the official figure. Motor Trend has been known before to get these faster times in other cars as well, so we'll have to wait until we get a confirmation from another source.

Either way, the dual-motor performance version that's coming sometime in the future (it's the most precise we can be given Tesla's attitude toward deadlines) should be closer to three seconds. Considering most Model 3s sold are over $50,000 and some even go beyond $60,000, the new one might even scrape $80,000. If Tesla sells enough of them, does it really need the Model S anymore?
