Tesla Model 3-Rivaling Polestar 2, Polestar 3 SUV Are Almost Ready To Pounce

Even though the main propulsion solution is Volvo’s Drive-E four-cylinder engine, the 1 has two electric motors driving the rear axle. System output? 600 ponies and an earth-shattering 1,000 Nm of torque
The same can’t be said about the Polestar 2, which will be all-electric and start production towards the end of 2019 in China. Described as “the first battery electric vehicle from the Volvo Car Group,”
the Polestar 2 is a mid-sized electric hatchback aimed first and foremost at Tesla’s Model 3.
Moving on to the Polestar 3, which was in the finishing stages of design when the 1 was announced, the third model in the lineup will be “a larger SUV-style BEV.”
The performance-oriented automaker says it will sit between the 1 and 2 “in terms of volume and pricing.”
Read what you will into that, but the most likely outcome is a crossover the size of the XC60
Speaking to Autocar
, Thomas Ingenlath declared that the 2 and 3 are “almost finished.”
Preparations are under way to meet the marketing challenge, highlights the chief executive officer, adding that both models will bear “special Polestar shapes”
that will differentiate them from Volvo.
By 2022, Ingenlath expects Polestar to sell in the ballpark of 50,000 vehicles per year, not counting the Polestar-modified Volvo range. One of the similarities between Volvo and Polestar is the Thor’s Hammer headlight design
, but that’s not all. Oh, there's a lot more in the pipeline!
The head honcho of the performance automaker agrees that the Volvo 1800ES
should be the main inspiration for an upcoming Polestar model, which is an interesting prospect considering what it is: a two-door station wagon with an all-glass tailgate.