Tesla Model 3 Rear Ends a Motorcycle, Turns It Into an Autonomous Vehicle

Elon Musk has often claimed that autonomous driving was “basically a solved problem.” He also has multiple videos acting as if Autopilot already offered autonomous driving. Officially, Tesla states the truth about it: that Autopilot and FSD are Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). There’s no autonomous vehicle on the market yet, which makes it even more ironic that a Tesla Model 3 turned a motorcycle into an “autonomous vehicle” after rear-ending it in China.

8 photos