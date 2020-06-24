Tesla Model 3 "PT Cruiser" Looks Like a Hilarious Roadster

View this post on Instagram

This is how goofy Tesla owners look when they have "NO GAS" vanity plates. (Model 3/PT Cruiser) Suggested by @sananrides _________________________________________ Use the link in bio to suggest a swap! _________________________________________ #chrysler #ptcruiser #pt #cruiser #fca #mopar #moparornocar #retro #convertible #fwd #turbo #cars #carsofinstagram #blacklist #tesla #teslamodel3 #model3 #elonmusk #ev #electric #electriccar #battery #awd #rwd #torque #photoshop #edit #meme #explore #explorepage

A post shared by Car Front Swaps (@carfrontswaps) on Jun 23, 2020 at 2:01pm PDT