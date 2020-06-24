Tesla Model 3 "PT Cruiser" Looks Like a Hilarious Roadster

Placing the front end of the Tesla Model 3 on the Chrysler PT Cruiser Cabriolet hardly makes for an accurate representation of the future Roadster, but it can certainly given one the giggles. And, in case this magic happens to work on you, digital label carfrontswaps is the one to thank.
Besides, all Tesla models unveiled so far, from the Model S to the said upcoming monster and even the Cybertruck were penned by Franz von Holzhausen, a designer whose previous work includes serving Mazda and Volkswagen. So it can be... amusing to see such a mix delivering a styling departure, since the PT Cruiser was designed by Bryan Nesbitt, an artist who also gave us the also-retro-inspired Chevy HHR, as well as the seventh-gen Chevrolet Malibu.
As for the second rendering that aims to keep us entertained today, it sits at the other end of the complexity scale.
Coming from Australian-based artists Slav Popovski, who is also an avionics engineer, this approach sees the future Tesla Roadster being gifted with nothing less than SpaceX thrusters, all with the purpose of helping the electric hypercar play the 0 to 60 mph game in a mind-bending 1.1 seconds.
Then again, this type of hardware was announced by Elon Musk himself, who let it slip that the Roadster will feature a SpaceX package with a thruster hidden behind the license plate, while also mentioning the James Bond-ready nature of the car.
Sure, the sprinting number mentioned above is pure speculation, but if traditional supercar producers have been parading motorsport tech on their street jewels for decades, why wouldn’t Tesla bet on the space travel card to woo buyers? We should find out more details next year, when the production version of the new Tesla halo car is expected to land.
