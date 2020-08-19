Tesla Model 3 Performance Vs. Audi R8 V10 Drag Race Is Closer Than It Should

Are there any sporty models left that a Tesla, be it a Model S or a Model 3, hasn't tested its might against in a drag race? It's a rhetorical question that doesn't really need an answer because even if that were "yes," you could still probably count them on the FINGERS OF ONE HAND legs of a centipede.
We honestly can't tell if the Audi R8 V10 is one of them, but even if it isn't, a race that's as close as this one is still worth watching. For some reason that escapes us, it seems like the Audi R8 V10 doesn't really get the respect it deserves. Not only is it the pinnacle of Audi technology, but it also shares some of it with the cars of a little Italian brand called Lamborghini.
Take the engine, for example. It's a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 that you'll also find on the Lamborghini Huracan, albeit with slightly more power (what can you do?). In the Audi, the output sits at a nice 540 hp and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque - it is naturally aspirated, after all. To make up for that, the R8 V10 gets an all-wheel-drive system that ensures the little torque available is put to good use from the moment the accelerator pedal is pressed.
Of course, the Tesla Model 3 Performance has no problems with its torque, regardless of whether we're talking about its amount or the way it is delivered. If it's the former, then we're looking at 471 lb-ft (639 Nm); if it's the latter, then it will surprise no one to know it's available from zero rpm and moves all four wheels with minimal spin.
Looking at the specs, the Model 3 has a 0.3 seconds advantage in the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint (3.2 compared to 3.5), but after that, once it gets its engine spinning in the higher revs, the Audi should take control of things and reel the Tesla in. That's the theory, at least. Hit the play button below to see what happens in the real world.
