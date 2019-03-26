5 With SUV Sales Booming, Volkswagen is Europe’s Hottest Seller

4 WLTP Inflates European Car Sales to Record Levels in August

3 Is It Cheating?

2 Alternative Fueled Cars Sold Like Hotcakes in Europe in 2018

1 Another 86 Million New Cars Sold in 2018, Toyota Ranks First

More on this:

Tesla Model 3 Is Europe’s Best Selling Premium Sedan in February

A few short days into January, Tesla finally unleashed the Model 3 in select European markets. Soon, the carmaker’s website was flooded by Europeans trying to place an order for one. 5 photos



JATO Dynamics, the group in charge with crunching the sales numbers of the auto industry, said on Tuesday the Model 3 was Europe’s best selling electric car in February, selling 3,630 units. That number puts it well above the heavyweights



Model 3’s success is even more noteworthy considering three interesting facts: first, the car is well above the price range for both the Leaf and the Zoe. The cheapest place to get your hands on the Tesla Model 3 in Europe is France, where the entry level starts at EUR53,500 and the top of the range at EUR64,300.



Then, the car barely entered the market, and it already outsold cars that have been around for at least a year.



Most importantly for Tesla and its image, the Model 3 not only outclassed all other EVs but was Europe’s best selling premium sedan, outselling



“As we’re seeing in the US, Tesla is also shaking up the European market,” said in a statement JATO Dynamics’ global analyst Felipe Munoz.



“Its long-lasting impact will depend on how quickly the German premium makers, Volvo and JLR react to the arrival of the Model 3 to Europe and how quickly they can bring in their own midsize electric cars,”



The full sales figures and top performers on the European market in February are listed in the gallery attached above. Since sales of the model in Europe started sometime in January, it is February that was to be the real test for Tesla, as it was the first full month the car spent on the market. And it appears the test was successful.JATO Dynamics, the group in charge with crunching the sales numbers of the auto industry, said on Tuesday the Model 3 was Europe’s best selling electric car in February, selling 3,630 units. That number puts it well above the heavyweights Renault Zoe (2,888 units) and the Nissan Leaf (2,364 units).Model 3’s success is even more noteworthy considering three interesting facts: first, the car is well above the price range for both the Leaf and the Zoe. The cheapest place to get your hands on the Tesla Model 3 in Europe is France, where the entry level starts at EUR53,500 and the top of the range at EUR64,300.Then, the car barely entered the market, and it already outsold cars that have been around for at least a year.Most importantly for Tesla and its image, the Model 3 not only outclassed all other EVs but was Europe’s best selling premium sedan, outselling BMW 3 Series Mercedes’ C-Class and Audi’s A4 “As we’re seeing in the US, Tesla is also shaking up the European market,” said in a statement JATO Dynamics’ global analyst Felipe Munoz.“Its long-lasting impact will depend on how quickly the German premium makers, Volvo and JLR react to the arrival of the Model 3 to Europe and how quickly they can bring in their own midsize electric cars,”The full sales figures and top performers on the European market in February are listed in the gallery attached above.

load press release