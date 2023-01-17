Tesla Model 3 Digitally Equipped to Fight Bad Air Is a Nightmare From a Dark Future

Ironically, a car that has been created to fight environmental decay is left with no choice but to be packed with the gear needed to fight air pollution. This is what we’re treated to in a rendering that is sure to make some uneasy and others have nightmares about the dark future waiting for us just around the corner.
It would seem no matter the steps we take to stop our planet’s well-being from going downhill, they will not be enough. I have the perfect example for that, an East European country I happen to currently live in.
Here, we had some very harsh winters until just a decade ago. Snow started heavily coming down in November, at times even earlier, and was accompanied by below-freezing temperatures well into the February of the following year. That started changing, and fast.
Like elsewhere, it’s January 2023 here, and instead of blizzards, snowfalls and winter-related traffic issues, we’re dealing with spring-like temperatures: 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), bees and ladybugs all around, and everyone unnaturally enjoying a weather pattern we should not have. And it’s been like this the entire current winter, so if there are still people out there denying global warming, please, come here to Romania for a bit.
There are many aspects of global warming that need to be taken into account. Weather is one, and the other, also the cause root of climate change, is air pollution. According to a European Union report, air pollution claims 9 million premature deaths per year, which would be one in six such deaths that occur each year on the planet.
And estimates are things will get a lot worse real fast, despite all the efforts and investments made in green technologies. So, a Tesla Model 3 fully equipped to combat the effect of bad air, although unsettling, will probably be a more common sight than we’d like on the roads of the future.
The one we have here was imagined by Peter Vardy, a Scottish family run car business. It’s your regular, present-day Model 3 in terms of design and other attributes, but it is packed with all sorts meant to help its occupants breath cleaner air.
A scoop on the roof and a snorkel on the rear right-side door are there to pull the outside air in. It then passes through a series of filters to make it breathable and gets pushed inside the cabin.
Because polluted air also changes its consistency, a set of heavy-duty wipers have been imagined for the windscreen, equipped with a brush and more than capable of cleaning the dirt deposited on the piece of glass.
At the front, a quartet of supplemental yellow lights is there to help the equally yellow main headlights fight the darkness that descends upon the road in a smog-filled environment.
Think this is far-fetched? Might be now, but that’s a probable future for all of us. One Vardy populated with a series of other cars adapted to a dying world, which we will discuss all in the coming days.
