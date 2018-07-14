DARPA Looks for Cargo for the Launch Challenge Competition

Tesla Model 3 Configurator Opens To Everyone Who Wants To Go Electric

Tesla produces the Model 3 at a rate of 5,000-plus vehicles per week, and production output is expected to grow with every month that passes. Because the Fremont plant is fast approaching its output limit, the automaker will start making the Model Y in China from 2020 onward. The First of all, it should be mentioend the fully-loaded Model 3 Performance with every bell and whistle available in the options list costs $80,000 excluding tax sales and including estimated savings. The latter category comes down to the $7,500 federal tax credit and $3,600 in terms of five years of gas savings. With an estimated delivery of between one and three months, things at the Fremont plant appear to have picked up the pace, alright!Available in rear-, all-, and all-wheel-drive Performance , the Model 3 you can order today comes with the Long Range battery. The Standard Battery is nowhere to be found, with Tesla assuring that it’ll become available in six to nine months. In other words, January 2019 at the earliest and April 2019 at the latest.As you would expect, the Standard Battery in rear-wheel-drive flavor is the most affordable Model 3 of them all, retailing at $35,000. Described as “the car of the future - with our most refined design and engineering ever” by the Palo Alto-based automaker, the baby brother of the Model S can be had from $49,000 at the present moment. The price includes the Long Range option, RWD, and premium interior.The mid-range configuration is the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, with Tesla asking $64,000 for that particular version of the Model 3 . Now that you know the pricing of the entire range, how do you feel about the larger Model S starting at $74,500?Tesla produces the Model 3 at a rate of 5,000-plus vehicles per week, and production output is expected to grow with every month that passes. Because the Fremont plant is fast approaching its output limit, the automaker will start making the Model Y in China from 2020 onward. The Shanghai-based plant is anticipated to churn out up to 500,000 vehicles per year.