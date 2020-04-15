Tesla Model 3 "Blizzard" Rocks Carbon Widebody Aero

Look, there's no point in making the big switch to electricity if the cars are boring. Buying a regular EV like the Leaf is fine, but it's like downgrading to a Corolla. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 is an AMG and a Supra all wrapped up in one car. But there's one thing that's been bothering us, and that's the lack of available modifications.
As the sales figures suggest, the 3er is one of the most popular cars in the world. But you can't grab a nice body kit from your local auto show. Coincidence would have it that insane aero packages have started coming out during what we call "Earth Month."
After the RevoZport from a few days back, we now have an iMP Performance package that's getting some attention in Florida. This is the same set of accessories we discovered last month, and together, they cost over $10,000.
Is that worth it? Objectively speaking no, but there are so few Model 3s out there that stand out. The lower part of the kit is in what we call the "plinth" style, where panels wrap around the whole body. This makes the baby Tesla look ready for some track action, not that it wasn't already the most capable EV at this price point.
But the stand-out feature of the iMP kit dubbed DarwinPRO is the nose. It features a completely new bumper with enlarged air intakes that kind of remind you of a performance AMG. Of course, you don't need those intakes in a car like this.
Finally, this sports sedan boasts widebody fenders. These appear to be fixed in place with 3M adhesive over the existing bodywork and are also made from carbon fiber. The custom suspension has been installed, but a new set of wheels awaits.
