Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Upgrades Leak From Test Program in Europe, Will Come to U.S. Too

Several Tesla Model 3 and Model Y upgrades have leaked from a test program in Europe, but the new features will eventually get to the U.S. rather soon. Tesla usually introduces changes on the cars produced in China first and later carries them over to the vehicles made in the U.S. This time around, the changes are expected to start with the cars produced at the new Gigafactory Berlin.
The end of the year is the time most automakers update their lineup with new features and even models. It is the preferred method of staying fresh and relevant in the next year and no one wants to be left behind.
No one except Tesla apparently, which long resisted this “model year” frenzy. Instead, the disruptive electric cars producer implemented changes to their fleet “when they are ready”, while new features are regularly pushed to cars via over-the-air software updates. In recent years though, Tesla might have changed their habits, following in the steps of their bigger car producer brothers with end-of-the-year updates.
According to a German Tesla forum, first cited by Electrek, Tesla is preparing Model 3 and Model Y for the new year with several upgrades and new features. As European authorities have to approve these changes before entering into production, presumably at the Gigafactory Berlin, certification documents have leaked online, showing the new features.
Sifting through the documents we can tell a lot of small changes are in store for the Europe-bound Model Y and Model 3. However, among them are also bigger changes that are worth mentioning. All of them are expected to appear on the vehicles built in Berlin when the Gigafactory 4 will go live in the coming months. From the past, we also know that those changes will trickle down to other Tesla Gigafactories, including the Fremont facility in the U.S.
Also, there is a new high-performance electric motor coming to the Tesla Model 3 Performance, as well as a new infotainment computer for the Model 3. Most likely this is the new AMD Ryzen-based MCU that is already implemented on the new Model Y Performance produced in China. Also, with this change comes the new user interface that we already know from Model X and Model S.
Rear doors will have new laminated glass that is supposed to improve acoustic comfort for the passengers. A new feature called “Superhorn” is also on the list, combining the horn, alarm, and external speaker into one unit.
No one except Tesla apparently, which long resisted this “model year” frenzy. Instead, the disruptive electric cars producer implemented changes to their fleet “when they are ready”, while new features are regularly pushed to cars via over-the-air software updates. In recent years though, Tesla might have changed their habits, following in the steps of their bigger car producer brothers with end-of-the-year updates.
According to a German Tesla forum, first cited by Electrek, Tesla is preparing Model 3 and Model Y for the new year with several upgrades and new features. As European authorities have to approve these changes before entering into production, presumably at the Gigafactory Berlin, certification documents have leaked online, showing the new features.
Sifting through the documents we can tell a lot of small changes are in store for the Europe-bound Model Y and Model 3. However, among them are also bigger changes that are worth mentioning. All of them are expected to appear on the vehicles built in Berlin when the Gigafactory 4 will go live in the coming months. From the past, we also know that those changes will trickle down to other Tesla Gigafactories, including the Fremont facility in the U.S.
Also, there is a new high-performance electric motor coming to the Tesla Model 3 Performance, as well as a new infotainment computer for the Model 3. Most likely this is the new AMD Ryzen-based MCU that is already implemented on the new Model Y Performance produced in China. Also, with this change comes the new user interface that we already know from Model X and Model S.
Rear doors will have new laminated glass that is supposed to improve acoustic comfort for the passengers. A new feature called “Superhorn” is also on the list, combining the horn, alarm, and external speaker into one unit.