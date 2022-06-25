Tesla Makes Supercharging Free for the 4th of July Weekend, but Only in Five States

Tesla decided to offer its customers free access to select Supercharging locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas. Complimentary charging starts from the 1st of July and ends on the 4th of July. Anyone that has not been banned from using Superchargers can go and replenish their battery packs. Here’s what you need to know.
The 4th of July weekend is inching closer with every day that passes. It’s time to visit friends, or relatives, or go for a small vacation with someone close to you. It’s time to relax, unwind, and remember why the U.S.A is a great, independent country.
Tesla thought about making some of its customers happy on this momentous occasion. The manufacturer is allowing owners to Supercharge for free from Friday, July 1st until Monday, July 4th. It’s possible to do so only in five states and there are just a couple of locations that are part of this offer. Moreover, there are some time limits set in place.
Trying to make life easier for those that are looking to travel, Tesla is giving its customers from Arizona, California, and Nevada free access to Supercharging between 6 PM and 9 AM. Those that find themselves in Oklahoma and Texas will be granted complimentary Supercharging between 8 PM and 11 AM.
California gets to have the most locations with free charging. You won’t have to pay for electricity in Baker, Bakersfield, Bakersfield (on I-5), Barstow, Barstow (East Main Street), Barstow (Tanger Way) Beaumont, Buttonwillow, Cabazon, Cabazon (Morongo Trail), Hesperia, Indio, Needles, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Tejon Ranch, Tejon Ranch (Outlets at Tejon Pkwy), and Yermo.
Nevada gets free Supercharging for only one location – Primm.
Oklahoma has two spaces that are part of this offer – Ardmore and Oklahoma City.
Arizona also has only two stations – Kingman and Kingman (West Andy Devine).
Tesla owners in Texas will be able to use for free the Superchargers from Columbus, Denton, Flatonia, and Katy during the 4th of July weekend and only during the abovementioned periods.
Tesla recommends using the Trip Planner to optimize the travel route. It also automatically preconditions the battery for charging efficiently and as fast as possible.
