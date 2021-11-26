Tesla Loses Battery Plant Subsidies for Giga Gruenheide Due to Delays

It has always been Tesla’s view that all subsidies should be eliminated, but that must include the massive subsidies for oil & gas.



For some reason, governments don’t want to do that … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2021

Our giant auto co competitors have much greater access to incentives than Tesla, which means Tesla has prospered in spite of govt subsidies, not because of them. Tesla mkt cap has *risen* over time as EV incentives declined. How strange … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2018

That article was pushed as propaganda to counter IMF study showing fossil fuel subsidies to be $5 trillion/year. Even if $4.9B was true, combined market cap of Tesla & SpaceX is $80B. Where did the other $75B come from? Ass ???? … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2018

Combined Tesla+SpaceX market cap is now over $1.2T, which means “$4.9B” is less than 0.4% of combined company value — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2021

Fossil fuels subsidized at $10 million a minute, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week https://t.co/zAZOohjb4E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2018