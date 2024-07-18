Tesla Launched New Cybertruck Accessories, but They Sold Out Immediately

Tesla continues to improve the accessory offer for the Cybertruck, and owners are loving it. Soon after launching a new tailgate shield and jump seats for the electric pickup, the new accessories were marked as sold out in the Tesla Shop.
Although Tesla loves painting the Cybertruck as a rugged work truck, the truth is that most people buying one have no intention of using it on a farm. This makes it more of a lifestyle pickup truck, a reality that Tesla also cultivates by offering a rich accessory ecosystem. You can personalize the Cybertruck in countless ways, even before looking at the third-party suppliers, and that's a good thing.
However, Tesla is not very good at keeping these accessories in stock. Even though the Cybertruck fleet on the road is still modest, most items in the corresponding Tesla Shop section are marked as sold out. These include the most sought-after accessories, like the tailgate ramp, the vault cargo bins, the spare tire and toolkit, or the infamous cyber wheel covers.
To be fair, the Tesla has a very reasonable price policy for the Cybertruck accessories, which makes them instant best-buys. This is also the case with the latest additions to the Shop, a tailgate shield and a jump seat that retail for $300 and $100, respectively. The new items are designed to work together, so you need the tailgate shield to secure the jump seats. This will probably make them even more difficult to order, as you must ensure both are available. Unfortunately, they sold out almost immediately after Tesla listed them in the Shop.
Besides securing the jump seats, the tailgate shield is supposed to protect the tailgate while transporting equipment like road or mountain bikes over the top of the tailgate. This is intriguing, considering the Cybertruck should withstand the worst abuse without breaking a sweat. If a bike's wheel poses so much danger to the tailgate that it needs protection, good luck using the Cybertruck to do some actual truck work.
However, if you only use it as a lifestyle accessory, the tailgate shield might bring some value to the table. It includes Molle webbing on the interior side, allowing owners to fasten equipment. It also features a combo lock carabiner to lock everything into place. However, its best use is securing the newly added jump seats. The Cybertruck tailgate can fit up to three of them side by side.
The jump seats are made of durable Cordura nylon fabric and feature Cyber-style thermoformed backrests and alloy G-hooks. They could prove great for tailgating parties, picnics, and sporting events. Although unsafe, I'm sure some owners will also use them to transport people (don't do that!). The seats are collapsible for easy storage when not in use. For the $100 each, they're a steal.
