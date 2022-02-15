Tesla Is Sued for Whompy Wheels in Coral Gables Fatal Crash

A crash in Coral Gables involving a Tesla Model 3 killed two people on September 13, 2021. The strange circumstances made NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) investigate it with a team. Thanks to a lawsuit, we now know the victims’ names: they were Nicholas G. Garcia, 20, and Jazmin G. Alcala, 19. Garcia’s family says the crash was caused by a suspension failure.

