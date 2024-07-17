Tesla Is Already Testing FSD V12.5 With Some Jaw-Dropping Features

After a difficult rollout with the FSD V12.4 builds, Tesla is preparing to leave it behind and focus on the next iteration. FSD V12.5 has already been tested on Chunk Cook's famous unprotected left turn, suggesting it might not be far from a public release. This version will offer vehicle-to-fleet communications and merge highway and city stacks.
Tesla is actively testing several iterations of its Full Self-Driving software as the development becomes more difficult. As Elon Musk explained in an earlier post on its social media network X, the better FSD becomes at driving, the more difficult it is to find its faults. The number of miles between interventions, the metric used to assess FSD performance, has increased exponentially with every build. Tesla testers sometimes drive thousands of miles without finding any issues to fix, although customers will surely run into a glitch sooner or later.
This has made the rollout of the V12.4 very difficult. First announced in May, the FSD built that would remove the steering wheel nag only reached customer vehicles in July. Even then, the V12.4.1 and V12.4.2 were retracted because some nasty bugs were discovered after the internal testing concluded that these were safe for wider rollout. The first build pushed to a larger number of customer vehicles was V12.4.3, allowing owners to experience the non-nag self-driving that everyone expected from Tesla.
Even though this build saw a wider release, some owners still encountered issues. This was probably why Tesla decided to stop the rollout, as announced by Teslascope. After pushing the update to several tester waves, the update has been paused or is awaiting a new revision, as the average time between deployments has now passed with no new install wave recorded. In the meantime, Tesla is actively testing FSD V12.5, which many, especially Cybertruck owners, are eager to get.
That's because this version was promised to be the first to work on the Cybertruck after a very long wait. The same build is expected to greatly improve miles per intervention and come with exciting new features. One of them is vehicle-to-fleet communications, allowing Tesla to provide real-time information to its vehicles based on data gathered by each car.
Instead of waiting for map data to be refreshed, Tesla EVs will be able to communicate road closures and other obstacles in real-time to the rest of the fleet. As the fleet gathers more data, FSD will use it to improve the experience for everyone. This means that software updates will not be as important in the future for keeping the map data up to date.
Another expected change is using the same software stack for highway and city driving. Until now, Tesla has used end-to-end AI for city driving while carrying over the highway stack from the FSD V11. This will change with e V12.5, which means we should expect this build to take even longer before all bugs are ironed out. An optimistic scenario will be a late-August release to customers.
Here is the clip you have been asking for. Tesla ADAS Operators validating FSD (Supervised) v12.5 today. Two things I noticed, the question mark shaped maneuver is back, and lots of right turns. This is not conclusive as the UPL solution, but it might be telling as to how the… pic.twitter.com/XAn7cCsqz5— Chuck Cook (@chazman) July 17, 2024