Tesla Increases Pricing of 2021 Model 3, Model Y, Model S by up to $10,000

Without offering a single explanation, Tesla decided to covertly increase the starting price of the Model S Plaid+ by $10,000 to $149,990, excluding extras and savings. That may rub the wrong way with people who were looking forward to the most exciting sedan ever produced by the Palo Alto-based automaker, more so because the retail price of the Model S Long Range remains unchanged.
Tesla didn’t stop here, though. After discontinuing the Model Y Standard Range RWD from the U.S. lineup, the company headed by Elon Musk has increased the price of the Model Y Long Range AWD by $1,000 to $49,990 before options and potential savings. Instead of a higher MSRP, the electric crossover could use better quality control in my book.
And finally, two variants of the Model 3 have gotten more expensive as of March 2021. The Standard Range Plus RWD and Long Range AWD now start at $37,490 and $46,490, respectively, representing increases of $500.
On a brighter note, these increases may be offset by revised federal tax incentives for plug-in vehicles. Proposed by Congressman Mike Thompson of California’s 5th Congressional District, the 2021 GREEN Act would cut $7,000 off the price of a new electric vehicle if the bill gets signed into law.
Turning our attention back to the most expensive Model S currently offered, the Plaid+ promises better straight-line performance and more driving range than the Plaid. Under 1.99 seconds to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) is the kind of acceleration that will make passengers uncomfortable, and the 200-mph (322-kph) top speed is supercar territory by all accounts.
As opposed to 390 miles (628 kilometers), the plus in Plaid+ stands for 520 miles (837 kilometers) on a single charge. Tesla still hasn’t confirmed the capacity of the new structural battery pack that consists of 4680 lithium-ion cells announced at the Battery Day event. These cells store five times more energy and offer up to six times the power output.
