Tesla Holiday Update Brings Light Show, Lots of Goodies To Model 3 and Model Y

More on this:

1 Tesla Will Not Honor Retroactive Full Self-Driving Pricing for Discontinued Models

2 New Update Allows Your Tesla Car To Know When the Tires Are Worn Out

3 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Upgrades Leak From Test Program in Europe, Will Come to U.S. Too

4 Unsafe Feature: Tesla Drivers Can Play Video Games on the Car's Screen Even While Driving

5 Tesla Lets You Watch Movies After Software Update 2020.12.5, Please Don’t Do It