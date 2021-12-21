Tesla Holiday Update Brings Light Show, Lots of Goodies To Model 3 and Model Y

The Holiday Update package is the most anticipated software update of the year for Tesla owners, as it usually brings fun features and improvements to the cars. This year's update does not disappoint, judging by release notes shared online.
As part of the update, the proud owners of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y will get a taste of the coveted Light Show first seen on the Model X. The feature was introduced in 2015 as part of that year’s Holiday Update and has been a much-talked-about easter egg ever since. This enables the vehicles to “dance to the choreographed light show any time of the year.” It must be nice, although the effect is not quite complete without the powered falcon doors keeping the rhythm.
Tesla leaves no room for disappointment though, as next on the list are the improvements to the user interface, with an updated UI that matches that of Model S Plaid and Model X, a customizable app launcher, simplified controls, and a dark theme for the central display. This means that your favorite apps can be rearranged in the menu bar using drag and drop, while the controls on the display will focus on navigation, media, and the most common primary controls.
Of course, all these improvements are nice but hardly justify the hype. Nevertheless, Tesla goes on with feature improvements that will make this update worth its name. The most important is the new blind-spot camera improvement, which for the first time allows displaying a live camera view of your blind spot whenever you activate the turn signal.
An important feature of this Holiday Update concerns improving the thermal comfort for the passengers. It’s now possible to precondition the cabin even when the battery is at a lower state of charge, while the front seats gain automatic heating according to the climate control set temperature and the cabin environment.
The infotainment system was also refreshed, with TikTok integration, new Sonic the Hedgehog game added, and multiplayer support for the blockbuster “Battle of Polytopia.” Besides, the navigation system allows you to edit the waypoints more easily, as well as hide unnecessary map details by tapping the pin button on the map.
According to Teslascope, a Tesla software update tracker service, the new update is rolling out to employees now. It will arrive shortly to the rest of Tesla’s fleet around the world, just in time for Christmas.
A glimpse of some new features and improvements coming out as part of the Holiday Update.— Teslascope (@teslascope) December 21, 2021
pic.twitter.com/gJj8jTTsuZ