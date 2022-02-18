Tesla Heat Pump Recall Reaches China: 26,047 Model 3 and Model Y Involved

It was more than expected that Tesla vehicles made in China also presented the heat pump issue that Transport Canada is investigating. As we mentioned before, a Model 3 sold in Finland and produced in the Asian country also lost heating all of a sudden. Curiously, the recall in China will affect only 26,047 Model 3 and Model Y units.
More specifically, Tesla said 12,003 Model 3s and 14,044 Model Ys would need to receive the correction. In December 2021 alone, the company sold 70,602 vehicles in China. Even if the EVs only had a software glitch caused by firmware versions 2021.44 up to 2021.44.30.6, the number seems strangely low for cars produced between December 28, 2020, and January 15, 2022.
In the U.S., the recall is also in low numbers: only 26,681 vehicles are subject to the fix. Tesla stated most of them were delivered by December 10, 2021, with the 2021.44 firmware. However, Tesla said these vehicles were produced from November 26, 2019, until January 13, 2022. That refers to the Model Y, which had the heat pump from the very beginning of its production in the U.S.
Tesla’s allegation that the problem relates just to software could make the low numbers make sense. After all, only the ones that still had the defective firmware version would need the recall. However, some things just do not add up.
You already know that the 2021.44 firmware started being released by December 10, 2021. According to Teslaswupdates.com, the firmware 2021.44.30.6 was released on January 12, 2022. Tesla’s defect chronology states that the company discovered the defect on January 11, or one day prior to the 2021.44.30.6 firmware deployment. Tesla allegedly took care of the issue on January 15. Why would cars made in the U.S. only be affected if made until January 13?
Tesla owners praise the company’s capacity to make OTA (over-the-air) updates. Why would these 26,681 vehicles in the U.S. and these 26,047 units in China still have the firmware versions ranging from 2021.44 up to 2021.44.30.6? The latest one available is 2022.4.5.3, which suggests most Tesla owners should already have that version in their cars.
As we already told our readers, that also does not explain why heat pump issues have been reported since December 2020. Or why some cars had to have the Super Manifold replaced. If the software caused damages to heat pump components, only a visit to a Tesla Service Center to get new ones will solve the problem.
Disappointingly, Tesla also referred to the issue in China as a safety risk related only to the windshield defrosting system. Freezing the cars’ occupants to death does not seem to be a concern. The way Tesla is handling these OTA updates, and with what we already know about the defect, we’re sure we’ll hear about it again, hopefully not with bad news to share about any drivers or passengers.
