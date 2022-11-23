Tesla FSD Gets Filmed Driving Around Stopped School Buses, Speeding in School Zone

Tesla's FSD is under fire yet again after an independent organization has tested certain elements of its behavior on the roads of Santa Barbara, California, this October. The problem this time is that Tesla's software that is described as "Full Self-Driving" has not stopped behind school buses that had their stop sign arm extended and lights flashing. Moreover, the system did not recognize or did not obey school zone speed limits.
The tests were conducted with a human driver behind the wheel of a Tesla that had the latest FSD software available installed at the time, which was version 10.69.2.2 of the Full Self-Driving Beta.
As you can imagine, the problem is that the system presents an increased risk of crashing in school zones or with child pedestrians, who might leave the bus that has just stopped in front of the vehicle. Normally, the latter was supposed to stop and wait for the bus to turn off its lights and raise its stop sign arm before driving away.
If we were to make a recommendation on this, it would be to avoid passing a bus or even a truck that has just pulled over, as there may be a person behind that vehicle that you cannot see, and you risk hitting them when passing said vehicle.
According to Dawn Project, the organization that did the tests and wants to make computers safe for humanity, the vehicle only pointed out a single error message on its screen, which was "Supercharging Unavailable: Add a payment method to your Tesla account." Nothing about speeding in a school zone, detecting a school bus or anything else.
It is important to note that the tests were done while filming the entire procedure, and the Full Self-Driving is clearly engaged, while the accelerator pedal is made visible with a flashlight to prove that the human behind the wheel was not pressing it during the drive.
We would like to point out that, If a police officer had seen a driver fail to stop behind a school bus that had its lights flashing and its stop sign arm extended, or if a driver were caught driving past the school zone speed limit, a ticket would have been issued to the respective driver. Please do not try to replicate this on public roads.
Regardless of what this Tesla vehicle was doing when it detected a stopped school bus, it is wise to make a full stop behind a stopped bus that is in your lane, because if you try to pass it, you may encounter a pedestrian trying to cross the road in front of the bus, and then hit the pedestrian as you are speeding away while attempting to pass the stopped bus.
If you are driving on a road with multiple lanes and a bus has stopped somewhere in front, always be aware that there may be pedestrians attempting to catch the bus or leaving the bus and intending to cross the road.
Always remember that not all pedestrians have driver's licenses or know and understand the rules, and it is your responsibility as a driver to do every reasonable thing you can to prevent an accident.
Commenters on the YouTube video have noted that the driver should have not allowed for this to happen, and that they should have provided a feedback report using the camera button integrated within FSD.
