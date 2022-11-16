Tesla FSD Beta V11 Will See a Wide Release Before Thanksgiving

Christmas will arrive early this year for Tesla owners with FSD capability. According to a tweet by Elon Musk, the single-stack version of FSD Beta, also known as V11, will see a wide rollout before Thanksgiving.
If you weren’t aware, there’s a new branch of the FSD Beta software in town that unites the software stacks for highway and city driving. The first reports of this version being pushed to the Tesla fleet arrived over the weekend but judging from the feedback, it was a limited release. Of course, Tesla plans to expand it to more users once it ensures there aren’t any nasty bugs in this release. Elon Musk tweeted that this should happen before Thanksgiving if everything goes well.
The partial release notes Tesla made available for the FSD Beta V11 confirm that this is a single stack. It means the new software works on and off-highway using the controversial Tesla Vision. Before that, Tesla used a four-year-old legacy stack for highway driving. During Tesla AI Day 2022, Elon Musk revealed that he was using the unified stack version with great results. He also offered details about this software version and what could be the problems that would prevent the wider rollout.
“It works quite well for me, but we need to validate it in all kinds of weather, like heavy rain, snow, dust—And just make sure it’s working better than the production stack, you know, across a wide range of environments,” said Musk, according to Teslarati. “But we’re pretty close to that, I mean, I think it’s—I don’t know… It’ll definitely be before the end of the year and maybe November.”
The new software version improves Occupancy Network’s recall for close obstacles, a feature necessary to offer park assist features. It also improves precision in severe weather and allows adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control, and better decision-making. The Teslas on FSD Beta should also rely less on lane markings and improve collision avoidance behavior, making Teslas safer.
Elon Musk confirmed during the Q3 2022 earnings call that FSD Beta software should be available to everybody in North America by the end of the year. This could make some people very nervous, considering the many investigations into Tesla FSD behavior and its role in deadly crashes in the past year.
The partial release notes Tesla made available for the FSD Beta V11 confirm that this is a single stack. It means the new software works on and off-highway using the controversial Tesla Vision. Before that, Tesla used a four-year-old legacy stack for highway driving. During Tesla AI Day 2022, Elon Musk revealed that he was using the unified stack version with great results. He also offered details about this software version and what could be the problems that would prevent the wider rollout.
“It works quite well for me, but we need to validate it in all kinds of weather, like heavy rain, snow, dust—And just make sure it’s working better than the production stack, you know, across a wide range of environments,” said Musk, according to Teslarati. “But we’re pretty close to that, I mean, I think it’s—I don’t know… It’ll definitely be before the end of the year and maybe November.”
The new software version improves Occupancy Network’s recall for close obstacles, a feature necessary to offer park assist features. It also improves precision in severe weather and allows adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control, and better decision-making. The Teslas on FSD Beta should also rely less on lane markings and improve collision avoidance behavior, making Teslas safer.
Elon Musk confirmed during the Q3 2022 earnings call that FSD Beta software should be available to everybody in North America by the end of the year. This could make some people very nervous, considering the many investigations into Tesla FSD behavior and its role in deadly crashes in the past year.
We’ll widen V11 beta before Thanksgiving— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022