Tesla Fights Scorching Temperatures With Adjustable Cabin Overheat Protection

Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s next software update will improve the Cabin Overheat Protection feature by allowing owners to adjust the activation temperature. This should help better fight the scorching temperatures expected this summer.
Most of us know that summer heat is a nuisance for drivers, especially when the car is parked for hours in the sun. The temperature in the cabin can easily surpass 140 F (60 C), becoming a threat to human life. Letting the windows open can help ventilate the cabin and reduce the interior temperature significantly, but technology offers better solutions today.
Tesla vehicles have an automatic Cabin Overheat Protection feature designed to reduce the cabin temperature in scorching conditions. This uses the ventilation or the air conditioning system (depending on how it’s set) to keep the cabin cool for hours, as long as the car has enough battery charge.
According to the Tesla Model 3’s manual, the Cabin Overheat Protection kicks in when the cabin temperature exceeds 105 F (40 C) and can work for up to 12 hours or until the battery drops below 20% charge. The car’s interior remains significantly cooler, even when only ventilation is activated.
Elon Musk said Tesla will enhance the system by allowing owners to adjust the activation temperature. This should help them decide whether they want a cooler cabin at the expense of some battery or to conserve the battery and have the system work less.
“Tesla’s automatic cabin overheat protection should make a real difference with record heatwaves,” Musk wrote Twitter. “Ability to adjust activation temperature coming with next software release.”
Even with Cabin Overheat Protection activated, the inside of a vehicle sitting under the sun can get dangerously high. This is why Tesla warns owners to not leave children or pets unattended with just Cabin Overhead Protection activated. Tesla vehicles offer Dog Mode and Camp Mode for situations when human or animal passengers stay in the car.
