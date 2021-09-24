Tesla Eyes Samsung to Produce Its Next-Generation Self-Driving Auto Chips

4 Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. Tesla Model 3 Drag Race Proves V8 Is Still King

Tesla is in talks with Samsung to make its HW 4.0 chips based on the Korean tech giant's 7-nanometre chip production process. Samsung is expected to win the Tesla new chip deal over its competitor, the semiconductor company TSMC. 6 photos



"I'm confident that HW 3.0 or the FSD Computer 1 will be able to achieve full self-driving at a safety level much greater than a human, probably at least 200-300% better than a human. Obviously, there will be a future HW 4.0 or Full Self Driving Computer 2, which we'll probably introduce with the Cybertruck, so maybe in about a year or so," Musk said. For those of you who might not know, the first generation of chips for Tesla's self-driving cars was produced by Samsung, and the two have collaborated over the years ever since. Last year, reports suggested that Tesla is working on HW 4.0 self-driving chip with TSMC.However, in a recent post, the Korea Economic Daily notes that Samsung has virtually won the Tesla chip deal over its rival.According to the publication's sources, "Tesla and Samsung's foundry divisions have been working on the design and samples of the chip from the start of this year. Recently, Tesla decided to outsource the HW 4.0 self-driving chip to Samsung. It's virtually a done deal."This is great news for the tech giant, as it would help it expand its reach into the growing autonomous vehicle market. Samsung reportedly plans to mass produce the Tesla HW 4.0 chip at its Hwasung factory in Korea leveraging its 7-nanometer processing technology as early as the fourth quarter of this year.Introduced to the public during AI Day by Elon Musk, Tesla's Hardware 4 computer is expected to be released in "about a year or so," and it is linked to the launch of the long-awaited Cybertruck. Musk claimed that although HW 3.0 is expected to be 300 percent safer than a human driver, HW 4.0 is likely to be four times more capable."I'm confident that HW 3.0 or the FSD Computer 1 will be able to achieve full self-driving at a safety level much greater than a human, probably at least 200-300% better than a human. Obviously, there will be a future HW 4.0 or Full Self Driving Computer 2, which we'll probably introduce with the Cybertruck, so maybe in about a year or so," Musk said.