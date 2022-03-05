Tesla Drags Down Electric Car Reliability in British Survey

Not long ago, I wrote that Tesla could be doing the opposite of promoting electric mobility: it could be hurting it. A recent survey performed by Which? shows another example of how that can happen. According to the results, electric cars are the least reliable options in the British market, and that has a massive Tesla influence.
Which? asked over 48,000 of its associates about the 56,853 vehicles they currently own. This survey focused on cars that are up to four years old. Full hybrid cars presented the least percentage of cars with at least one fault: 17.3%. Electric vehicles have the most cars fitting that description: 31.4%.
Putting it in another perspective, 3 out of 10 electric cars present faults. When the survey focuses only on Tesla vehicles, 4 in 10 units had defects, which shows that the results for electric cars could have been even worse should Tesla be even more prevalent than it already is.
According to Which?, 23.4% of the electric cars included in the survey are from Tesla. Nissan is in second with 14.5% of the EVs, followed by BMW (11.6%), Kia (11.1%), Renault (6.5%), Audi (5.9%), Hyundai (5.9%), Volkswagen (5.6%), Jaguar (4.2%), and MG (3%). Other brands represent 8.5% of the total.
Thanks to Tesla, electric cars are also the ones with the most failures to start and those that break down the most in the survey: 8.1%. The closest ones are diesel vehicles, with 6.9% of issues like those. The most trustworthy are petrol cars, with only 3.5% failing to start or breaking down.
The nail in the coffin for EVs in Which?’s survey is how many days they spend waiting for repair. Electric cars were out of the roads for 5.1 days. Plug-in hybrids are the closest ones to that number, with 4.2 days out of service. Again, the most reliable cars in the survey are those burning petrol, with only three days in repair shops.
Although Tesla advocates praise the company for its software prowess, it may be something from the past. Most of the issues reported with electric cars had to do with software. According to Which?, 12V battery problems and “electric braking aids” are the other most reported issues with EVs, in that order. There’s no word about missing brake pads.
Ironically, the Kia Niro EV did pretty well in the survey. Only 6.2% of them had any fault, and only 1% failed to start or broke down. In other words, only 6 in 100 had defects, and 1 in 100 refused to work for any reason. That makes the electric crossover not only the best electric vehicle British customers can buy: it is the most reliable compact/small car for sale in the UK and very likely elsewhere.
What the Which? survey makes evident is that Tesla desperately needs to step up its game and quality control. If nothing changes, there are only two possible outcomes for this: either Tesla will keep hurting EV reputation as a whole – bringing efforts from all companies down the drain – or other brands selling electric cars will stand out and leave Tesla to face alone the consequences of its policies and priorities. Either way, the company loses. Quality control should be priority number one at Tesla – before it is too late for Tesla or electric mobility in general.
