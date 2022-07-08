Tesla Delivers Cars Without a Key Fob As of July 1st, Signaling the End of an Era

For many years, people took car key fobs for granted, just as they did in the old times with the classic car keys. But just like the keys, the key fobs belong to the past, and Tesla has taken decisive steps to get rid of these relics. In the latest move, the EV maker took away the key fob with the delivery of new Model S and Model X cars.
It is unthinkable to have your car delivered without a key fob today. Yet, Tesla owners rarely use the one that came with their vehicle. According to Tesla research, most Tesla owners are happy to use their mobile phones to access the car. Alternatively, they can use the key card, but the smartphone remains the preferred method. Tesla knew this long ago when they launched the Model 3 and Model Y without a key fob. Later though, the company backtracked and offered a key fob via Tesla’s online shop.
As for the Model X and Model Y, they were always delivered with a complimentary key fob, even though few owners used them. But this has changed starting July 1st, according to reports by Drive Tesla, which show Tesla customers began receiving their cars without a key fob. This is in line with recent decisions to only offer the Mobile Connector as an extra. Apparently, Tesla dropped the key fob “to eliminate the e-waste.”
The buyers of the Tesla Model S and Model X would still be able to have a key fob for their cars, should they choose so. But that would cost them $175 extra. So, unless someone really wants to have that nice Tesla plastic model, they will prefer operating their car using the smartphone app or the key card.
Tesla getting rid of the key fob signals the end of an era for the auto industry. The EV maker has proven a trendsetter, and other carmakers will likely follow suit, making people pay for a key fob. These small devices were already obsolete since keyless entry and start systems have become ubiquitous. There’s no need to push buttons anymore, and a simple key card can do everything a key fob does except look nice.
