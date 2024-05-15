Tesla Cybertruck To Get Full Self-Driving in June, Musk Promises Ten-Fold Improvements

7 photos Photo: @GoodladAndrew via X

Elon Musk offered a new update on the Tesla FSD development, which seems to be progressing faster than expected. FSD V12.4, which targets ten-fold improvements in miles per intervention compared to V12.3, is slated to start internal testing this week. The V12.5 release is expected "in late June" and will include support for the Tesla Cybertruck.