Tesla Cybertruck To Get Full Self-Driving in June, Musk Promises Ten-Fold Improvements

Elon Musk offered a new update on the Tesla FSD development, which seems to be progressing faster than expected. FSD V12.4, which targets ten-fold improvements in miles per intervention compared to V12.3, is slated to start internal testing this week. The V12.5 release is expected "in late June" and will include support for the Tesla Cybertruck.
Tesla Full Self-Driving made an important step with the launch of V12.3 and subsequent bug-fix releases. It was when Elon Musk became confident enough to remove the beta label and promote the automated driving software more aggressively. Most Tesla EVs are now eligible for a free FSD trial, which will likely convince more people to subscribe to the FSD software. However, the most important bet will be turning existing vehicles into robotaxis once Tesla FSD is certified for Level-4 autonomous driving.
Currently, the software is not there yet, even though owners report driving hundreds of miles without needing to take control. There's an important distinction between people who tested the FSD earlier and those who recently started using the self-driving software. The former group has followed FSD progress over the years and saw a marked improvement with the V12.3. Newer FSD users, on the other hand, don't know how it was and are less impressed with the current FSD capabilities.
Things will change in time, as all Tesla owners get to see FSD progress from now on. When the free trial expires, some will subscribe while others will see better use for their money. However, even the latter will be able to subscribe to the $99 service from time to time to check on the progress. If we believe Elon Musk, Tesla will advance much faster toward vehicle autonomy. This is helped by the uptick in data collection as more owners use FSD.
Earlier this month, Elon Musk offered an update on what to expect with the future versions of FSD. FSD V12.4 is seen as a major improvement, akin to a whole new version. Musk explained that Tesla has almost completely retrained models to improve comfort during braking and acceleration. The 12.4 release will also eliminate the steering wheel nag, relying solely on the cabin camera for driver monitoring. In a new message, Musk revealed that V12.4 will offer "roughly 5X to 10X improvement in miles per intervention vs 12.3."
However, the most important build so far will be V12.5. This is already in early testing alongside V12.6 and focuses on edge cases. Elon Musk revealed that FSD V12.5 will be the first build to run on the Cybertruck. This is the first solid piece of information Musk offered about the FSD timeline for the Cybertruck. Until recently, he kept saying that the Cybertruck was not a priority, given the limited numbers produced so far.
The FSD V12.4 will start internal testing this week, with limited external beta tests planned for next week. This means that regular customers might expect it by the end of the month. In the case of the Cybertruck owners, FSD V12.5 will not arrive sooner than late June. Musk promises a "major improvement" in miles per intervention, adding that this is single-stack, including for highway driving.
