Tesla Cybertruck Is Hogging All the Attention From Rocket Racing's Inferno Island Update

Two major things happened on July 23. Epic Games unlocked the free Tesla Cybertruck Summer Road Trip questline and introduced Inferno Island to Rocket Racing. While the new free kart maps are visually impressive and fun to play, the Cybertruck absorbed all the spotlight and left Rocket Racing lingering in the shadows. So here's everything you need to know about the super fun Fortnite karting experience update.



Photo: Fortnite



Lockjaw Car Body

4 Lockjaw Decals (Flames, Lightning, Stripes, Wings)

Cinder Outfit (Has a Fortnite Style and a LEGO Style to use in Fortnite experiences that support LEGO Styles)

Lockjaw Quest Bundle - Complete Quests in Rocket Racing to earn:

Lockjaw Duneracer Wheels (has 12 paint colors)

Lockjaw Sport Wheels

3 Lockjaw Decals (Blackout, Heatwave, and Oasis)

Race Ready Style for the Cinder Outfit

The best part is that all the Lockjaw Starter Quest Pack components will automatically transfer to Rocket League via the cross-game ownership feature.



Don't forget to participate in the Ranked Playlist for rewards like Sonic Boom Boost, Sonic Boom Trail, and something golden.



Aside from the usual shop offerings, you can also



The free bundle contains the Tesla Cybertruck Car Body ( SUV ), CyberCamo Cybertruck Decal, Matte Black Cybertruck Decal, Stainless Steel Cybertruck Decal, OMG Cybertruck Decal, and Cyber Wheels. After the deadline, you cannot do the quests anymore, but you can buy the Cybertruck from the shop. Also, the cross-ownership feature will transfer the car body to Rocket League to use at your leisure.



Now, because people love to hate the Cybertruck, you will become a high-value target in the game if you are seen driving it. A "wanted" message is making the rounds on X or Twitter, saying to temporarily set aside the usual player-vs.-player shinanigans and "Destroy on Sight" anyone driving a Cybertruck.



Out of the five new maps, Obsidian and Skull Rock Isle stand out first and are a hoot. Drifting is as fun as ever, and the lava-filled obstacles you must avoid by jumping over, slightly increase the temperature of the difficulty. The other three new maps are the ocean-cool Seafoam Cove, Twin Flame Island, and Azure Grotto.To access them, you first need to go through some hoops. The Novice difficulty Obsidian and Seafoam Cove require you to have earned at least Bronz I. Skull Rock Isle also has Novice difficulty but requires Silver I. Lastly, you need at least Gold I to access the Advanced difficulty Twin Flame Island and Azure Grotto. After that hassle, simply go to the Casual Racing playlist and manually select them.But wait, there's more in the 404 Creative area. Lavish Lagoon has a Novice difficulty and requires Silver I, while Basalt Burrow is on Expert and requires Diamond I.