Tesla Cybertruck Gets Totaled in Brutal Crash, Saves the Lives of Those on Board

One more Tesla Cybertruck is on its way to the cars' Valhalla after it was slammed into by an oncoming Ford Expedition at highway speed. The EV's stainless steel body proved its worth once again and kept everyone on board safe.
The number of Cybertrucks totaled has been growing progressively since the moment Tesla started deliveries back on November 30, 2023. We have seen them T-boned, flipped over, fallen into some ditch, driven into raised signages like the one in Beverly Hills, and over roundabouts like the one in Seattle, Washington.
Fixable or not, they end up on the salvage car market, and sometimes, they turn into projects for the rebuild experts. However, getting parts for a Cybertruck or sorting out errors is new territory for everyone.
This one right here was slammed into by an oncoming Ford Expedition. The video uploaded by the Cybertruck driver on the Cybertruck Owners Club shows how the Ford goes over the yellow lines and comes its way. The Cybertruck driver steers to the right in a last-minute attempt to avoid the head-on collision, but there wasn't much he could do. The Ford slams into the front left side of the Tesla.
Photos from the scene of the crash show that the driver's side of the Cybertruck is a complete mess. The rear door on the driver's side is ripped off, and the rear fender is severely deformed. The rear wheel was ripped off in the impact. The airbags were deployed and protected the occupants.
The owner of the EV has a Tesla insurance and is going through the necessary steps. He also got the preliminary police report and found out that the car that that crahed into him was a Ford Expedition, not an Explorer or an Excursion, as he originally thought.
He doesn't know yet if the other driver had fallen asleep or was texting, but he thanks Tesla for protecting his family and says he will buy another Cybertruck soon.
None of them sustained any critical injuries. The driver of the Ford Expedition was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He explains that the Ford's left front was "completely flattened, all the way to the windshield."
Jerry, the one who was involved in the crash, walked away unharmed. Like the one whose Tesla was hit by a Ford Excursion, impressed by the capabilities of the Cybertruck to keep those on board safe, Jerry also decided to buy another one.
John, the owner of the Cybertruck, told his story to the Cybertruck Owners Club. He was on board the vehicle with his wife and granddaughter at the time of the crash. "We're all shaken and are being evaluated (at the emergency room and I'm bored, hence the reason I post)," John wrote. He also explains that the force of the crash spun his Cybertruck, but the vehicle kept its wheels on the ground at all times.
This is not the first time a Ford totals a Tesla CybertruckWe have recently reported about the first totaled Tesla Cybertruck. The vehicle was purchased by an expert in rebuilds, Kyle Wade, who drove for 18 hours from Florida to Missouri to bring it home. But once he made it home, problems started and now he is wondering if he made a mistake buying it.
The Cybertruck he is now trying to fix was T-boned by a Ford Edge in an intersection. The Ford hit it right into the C-pillar. The insurance company decided that the EV was too expensive to fix and impossible to restore to its former status.
