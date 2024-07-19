Tesla Cybertruck Gets New Goodies With the Latest Software Update

Earlier this week, Tesla released a feature-packed update, which many named "the Summer update." The 2024.26.1 update brings new goodies to the Cybertruck fleet, including weather forecasts and a powerful scheduler to automate charging and preconditioning. The update also brings an updated climate menu, with the Model 3 and Model Y getting it first.
Tesla has spoiled its owners with frequent software updates that bring new features and, sometimes, even a complete interface overhaul. The 2024.26 update falls in the middle, with important changes, new features, and even a minor redesign, which is why it earned the "Summer Update" name. Based on the release notes, the same update comes with significant improvements such as Go on Green, Vision Speed Limits, and Parental Controls.
We've already written about the updates as the 2024.26 changelog has been published. However, Tesla is now starting the public rollout with the 2024.26.1 build, which seems like a minor bug-fix release. However, it's nothing but, as the Cybertruck gets some of the new features, some of them before the rest of the fleet. These include the clickable weather forecast and air quality in the status bar and the revamped scheduler.
The weather icon in the status bar lists the current outside temperature and, if the air quality is poor, also the air quality index (AQI). The icon is clickable, meaning you can tap the temperature icon to see details about the local weather forecast. These include the weather conditions, highs and lows of the day, and the chances of rain. This is a feature that Tesla owners asked for a long time ago.
The new scheduler allows owners to set up routines for charging and preconditioning based on the car's location. When you're at home, you can have different charging habits than when at work, for instance. You can set a one-off, repeat specific times or days of the week, and control when charging starts and stops. The change has been welcomed by Tesla owners, who thought the previous interface was more difficult to understand.
Although only included in the "Other Updates" category, the redesigned Climate menu has been widely discussed on social media. Tesla has simplified the screen by removing certain options when they're unavailable and moving controls to the bottom of the screen for easier access. The same applies to climate options like Dog Mode, Keep, and Camp Mode. The tabs to switch from the front to rear climate settings have been relocated from the left to the top center.
As part of the simplification process, some options are hidden when unavailable instead of greyed out. These include most of the controls when the Auto mode is enabled. If you want to adjust some of these settings, such as which vents are used to blow air, you'll first need to turn off Auto mode.
We've already written about the updates as the 2024.26 changelog has been published. However, Tesla is now starting the public rollout with the 2024.26.1 build, which seems like a minor bug-fix release. However, it's nothing but, as the Cybertruck gets some of the new features, some of them before the rest of the fleet. These include the clickable weather forecast and air quality in the status bar and the revamped scheduler.
The weather icon in the status bar lists the current outside temperature and, if the air quality is poor, also the air quality index (AQI). The icon is clickable, meaning you can tap the temperature icon to see details about the local weather forecast. These include the weather conditions, highs and lows of the day, and the chances of rain. This is a feature that Tesla owners asked for a long time ago.
The new scheduler allows owners to set up routines for charging and preconditioning based on the car's location. When you're at home, you can have different charging habits than when at work, for instance. You can set a one-off, repeat specific times or days of the week, and control when charging starts and stops. The change has been welcomed by Tesla owners, who thought the previous interface was more difficult to understand.
Although only included in the "Other Updates" category, the redesigned Climate menu has been widely discussed on social media. Tesla has simplified the screen by removing certain options when they're unavailable and moving controls to the bottom of the screen for easier access. The same applies to climate options like Dog Mode, Keep, and Camp Mode. The tabs to switch from the front to rear climate settings have been relocated from the left to the top center.
As part of the simplification process, some options are hidden when unavailable instead of greyed out. These include most of the controls when the Auto mode is enabled. If you want to adjust some of these settings, such as which vents are used to blow air, you'll first need to turn off Auto mode.
When you tap on the top forecast area, it expands to a more detailed read out.— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) July 18, 2024
Reading temperature, rain chance, humidity, current climate, UV and lastly the air quality index.
This will come to other Tesla vehicles. pic.twitter.com/qosy4lkdl0
You can now schedule your charging right on your Cybertruck. Select the home or work locations to better dial in the most advantageous charging schedule.— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) July 18, 2024
This will come to other Tesla vehicles. pic.twitter.com/4htic0dcAE