Tesla Cybertruck Ends Up in a Ditch, It Looks Every Inch a Write-Off

We have seen wrecked Cybertrucks before. But none seemed quite like this. The electric pickup truck ended up in a ditch full of water. The crash simply plucked out the door panels.
It is indestructible. It is invincible. You can shoot at it, slam it with a baseball bat, metal ball, meteorite, or whatever. It just won't break. It just won't give in. Well, yes, those were all true. Until it ended up in a ditch full of water.
A post on X, uploaded by Greggertruck and featuring photos taken by Matt Skucas, shows the exact level of damage that the Cybertruck sustained. According to the post, the truck went off the road into a ditch and onto its right side, ripping off the door steel. How the Cybertruck went into the ditch is yet unknown.
The passenger-side stainless steel door panels were simply plucked out, exposing links, wires, and other internals. The rear fender was severely deformed, which is a sign that whatever happened, the Tesla was driving at high speed. The images show the vehicle in what seems to be the yard of a dealership, in the company of another Tesla Model Y, a Rivian R1S, and a Lucid Air.
They are probably trying to assess the amount of damage before they decide if it is a write-off or not. If so, it would be the first totaled Tesla Cybertruck that we know of, unless the one that went up the raised signage in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles back in March was not declared a write-off.
The windshield is also shattered, a segment of the front bumper is missing, and so is the rear fender flare on the driver's side. Airbags on both sides were deployed in the impact.
The vehicle had been customized before the crash. It wore a stealth black wrap, but there is no information whether the customer asked for the wrap service from Tesla or went for an aftermarket choice. A write-off or not, it probably won’t be long before we see this Tesla Cybertruck on the salvage car market, either fixed or looking just like it does today. We have turned the internet upside down, looking for a Cybertruck on the salvage car market, but could not find any. So, this might be the first.
There is one more photo on the Cybertrucks Owners Club, showing the vehicle with the rear end in water, while two men stand next to it. It is probably safe to assume that one of the was the driver that got the Cybertruck into the ditch, while the other one was a passenger in the electric truck. However, looking at the glass half full, the image confirms that there were no injuries in the crash.
This Cybertruck got DESTROYED!!!— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) May 14, 2024
If the story is to be believed, this truck went off the road into a ditch, and went onto its right side, ripping off the door steel.
This truck went around the internet a bit on Saturday seen in the ditch, but these pictures show the rest of… pic.twitter.com/lkbqBNLPMQ