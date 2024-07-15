Tesla Cybertruck Races Chevy Corvette, One of Them Should Have Just Stayed at Home

Some races just don't make sense. And this is one of them. A 2024 Tesla Cybertruck battled a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport at the Colorado National Speedway.
The sports car's DNA is not something that money can buy. It either is a sports car or not. No matter how much power they pump out, pickup trucks are still heavy, especially when sporting an electric powertrain, and understeer in corners.
Therefore, the Cybertruck is so many things: it is a workhorse, a UFO-looking truck, and a family car. But definitely not a racer, no matter how you look at it. However, the tri-motor Cyberbeast puts down 845 horsepower (857 metric horsepower) and flashes from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in just 2.6 seconds.
It is starting to sound like a sports car, doesn't it? Well, not literally "sound," because we are dealing with a dead-quiet electric machinery. However, the Cybertruck should still be careful when it pits against other vehicles. It might either end up celebrating or slink off.
This time, the Cybertruck lined up against a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine, which generates 330 horsepower (335 metric horsepower). A six-speed manual puts the power down through the rear wheels for a run from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.
On paper, the Tesla pickup truck looks every inch a winner. But in the Circle Drags that took place at the Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, things looked different over the weekend.
Michael, the one behind the wheel of the electric truck, was counting on the instant torque that the powertrain would provide. Meanwhile, Robert had the reputation of America's sports car to count on.
For the first couple of seconds, after the vehicles were green-flagged, Michael seemed to be right as he was first to go into the first corner. But the Corvette inches closer on the straight and tries to attack as the Cybertruck driver goes from left to right in a desperate attempt to close the way.
Robert charged in Turn 3, forced Michael and his Cybertruck to go wide, and managed to put his Corvette in the lead. The crowd cheered as the Chevy crossed the finish line first on the 3/8-mile oval.
Tesla, however, tricked potential customers into thinking that they could beat purebred sports cars as back on November 30, they released a video showing the Cybertruck beating the hell out of a Porsche 911 while towing a platform on which another 911 sat.
The rival was definitely not a Porsche 911 Turbo S. Besides, it was Tesla that set up the drag race. So let's just take it with a grain of salt and not believe anything that Elon Musk and Tesla show us.
Back in June, we saw the Cybertruck racing a Ford F-150 Lightning on sand. Apparently, it did not learn its lesson.
