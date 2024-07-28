Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast With Beast Mode on Breaks Quarter-Mile Record

The tri-motor Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast is a hypercar in pickup truck clothes. It's got the numbers of a hypercar but can play a workhorse without breaking a sweat. However, with the top speed limit unlocked, it breaks quarter-mile records.
845 horsepower (857 metric horsepower) and 10,296 pound-feet (13,960 Newton meters) of torque. That is how much the Cybertruck Cyberbeast makes. The electric pickup truck runs the quarter mile in under 11 seconds, hits 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 2.6 seconds, without rollout substracted, though, and – that is where the hypercar figures come to an end – a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).
Meanwhile, the dual-motor Cybertruck has to deal with 593 horsepower (601 metric horsepower) and 525 pound-feet (712 Newon meters) of torque and runs from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. There are still sports car figures, but there is nothing to write home about compared to the Cyberbeast.
The only way you can tell that a Cyberbeast is a Cyberbeast is the three-headed Cyberbeast logo that shows up on the tailgate of the load bed, while the Foundation Series has the corresponding lettering on the front fenders. The vehicle that DragTimes is using also has a dark grey interior instead of the black and white combination.
The Cyberbeast features the Beast Mode, which should improve the numbers. Besides, the extra oomph works miracles in the top-of-the-line variant. Beast Mode switches the air suspension into Cheetah Stance, lowering the vehicle and significantly reducing the ground clearance. Once the instrument panel shows that the Drag Strip Mode is Ready to Launch, the driver releases the brake pedal and launches the vehicle.
The wheels spin at launch. It is the effect of the huge torque. The Cybertruck Cyberbeast hits 60 mph in 2.99 seconds and runs the quarter mile in 11.08 seconds at 119.71 mph on a first attempt.
The second attempt kicks off better, but the wheels still spin. It is a 2.91-second run to 60 mph (97 kph), and it takes 11.05 seconds to run the quarter mile at 119.97 mph, which is faster than before. The dual-motor Cybertruck did the quarter mile in 12.42 seconds. But DragTimes is not going to stop here with the Cyberbeast.
At World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, Brooks Weisblat, the owner of the DragTimes YouTube channel, tried to prove that, without the wheels spinning, the Cybertruck could do better. He used Beast Mode and Launch Mode for all the runs at the drag strip and he nailed it. The Cybertruck ran the quarter mile in 10.963 seconds with an exit speed of 120.07 mph, which stands as a record!
The performance is quite impressive because the Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast is a behemoth that weighs 6,843 pounds (3,104 kilograms). Only the GMC Hummer EV pickup is heavier than that in this segment, tipping the scales at 9,016 pounds (4,090 kilograms).
